Ping Identity partners with Auraya on voice biometrics, ProofID on PSD2 compliance

Secure single-factor login capabilities and voice biometrics integration

Ping Identity has closed a new partnership with Auraya to bring voice recognition to its enterprise customers.

As part of the collaboration, the company’s EVA Voice Biometrics tool will become available on the Ping Integration Directory, an online marketplace hosting more than 1,800 Identity and Access Management (IAM) integrations.

“The whole team at Auraya is proud to have EVA Voice Biometrics available for PingFederate customers via the Ping Integration Directory,” said Auraya director Paul Magee.

EVA utilizes voice biometrics to provide improved regulatory compliance as it delivers a non-repudiable digital signature.

“Adding EVA to the step-up security options enables security teams to eliminate the frustration of requiring customers to search for one-time passcodes in different windows

or devices or requiring users to swap apps to get a transaction completed,” Magee explained.

Thanks to the new partnership, EVA will now feature not only Auraya’s EVA Web functionality but also the PingFederate IdP Adapter, enabling seamless integration into a PingFederate authentication flow.

“EVA enables users to simply say the numbers displayed on the screen and have their voice biometrically verified behind secure firewalls with the authorized voiceprint,” Magee added. “This process protects customers and organizations from risks associated with account takeover, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.”

Auraya has also recently made its voice biometric tools available on both the AWS and Auth0 marketplaces.

ProofID implements Ping for Tesco Bank

Ping Identity has also entered a new partnership with ProofID to help simplify identity security checks for Tesco Bank with strong customer authentication.

The financial institution counts more than five million customers and was looking for a digital identity verification provider to comply with the new Payment Services Directive (PSD2), the companies say.

“We needed a customer security platform that could extend across all our channels,” explained Tesco Bank security architect David McConchie, “and ultimately allow us to consolidate disparate identity data, laying the foundation for a common customer identity.”

Utilizing ProofID, Tesco Bank configured its new PingAccess and PingFederate cluster to secure key applications in roughly three months, enabling customers to utilize a single-factor login to access their private AWS cloud and manage their money more easily, according to the announcement.

For context, PingFederate provides companies with clustering features allowing a group of PingFederate servers to appear to browsers and partner federation servers as a single system.

“We saw how we could use PingAccess and PingFederate to work across web, mobile, and API,” McConchie added.

“The ease with which we could deploy across channels was a critical factor, along with the data governance capabilities. Ping Identity gives us the flexible authorization capabilities we need to minimize friction and deliver a customer-centric experience,” he concluded.

Article Topics

access management | Auraya | biometrics | digital identity | identity management | identity verification | Ping Identity | ProofID | voice recognition