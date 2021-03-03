Upgraded Auraya voice biometrics now available for AWS contact center customers

Forrester says the modality’s performance has improved

Auraya has made its EVA Voice Biometrics 2.0 available on the AWS Marketplace to provide secure and frictionless identification for organizations using Amazon Connect.

Voice biometrics can replace PINs and passwords for improved user experiences, Auraya says, and also benefit organizations using the Amazon Connect cloud contact center platform with enhanced security and cost savings as soon as EVA is activated. EVA’s consumption-based costs are rolled into the monthly fee charged by AWS.

Version 2.0 of EVA gives organizations a choice of two security settings for efficient infrastructure management, deploying all components via public subnets, or deploy most to private subnets for higher security, according to the announcement.

Organizations do not have to provide provisioned ACM SSL certificates ahead of time, and all traffic is secured with SSL by default, which the company claims makes installation quicker and easier, and installation failure handling has been upgraded.

The software’s transaction pricing model has been updated for more compelling value, and EVA offers active or passive biometric verification to support more customized self-service options.

The AWS Auto Scaling capabilities of the original EVA release are maintained in version 2.0, to adjust for changing capacity demands, which can help smaller organizations deploy voice biometrics with lower infrastructure costs.

EVA Voice Biometrics were also launched to the Auth0 marketplace in February.

Voice biometrics accuracy better than 5 years ago: Forrester

Forrester, meanwhile, has published a report on improving security and customer experience with voice biometrics.

The biometric technology’s performance in accuracy and prevention of replay attacks has improved over the past five years, according to Forrester, and are effective for call center security and fraud management. The report delves into the key benefits, drivers, challenges, implementation best practices, and trends in voice biometrics.

