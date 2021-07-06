Veridas partners with Veritran on low-code biometrics to ease enterprise development

Veridas has formed a technological collaboration partnership with Veritran to provide low-code biometric digital security for banking ecosystems, payments, client onboarding and public administration in the European and Latin American markets.

The partnership is intended to deliver the Veridas’ face and voice biometrics along with document validation for identity verification with Veritran’s Enterprise Low-Code Platform for fast and easy digital solutions development.

“For Veridas, it is a great opportunity to have the experience and technological potential of Veritran to consolidate the leadership in the field of verification of people’s identity and authentication in digital payment processes in the European market,” says Veridas Strategic Alliances Director Ignacio del Castillo.

Veridas says its voice biometrics can verify user identities within three seconds with greater than 99.9 percent accuracy, and detect spoof attacks with played-back recordings.

“We are thrilled to add Veridas to our partner ecosystem. From Veritran, we believe that this collaboration agreement is of utmost importance since it allows us to integrate Veridas’ technology for digital identity verification into our security suite,” states Veritran Director of Alliances Omar Arab.

Veridas was selected by Deutsche Telekom to provide its voice biometric authentication, and by Ventocom for selfie biometric authentication earlier this year.

