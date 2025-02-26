Remote worker onboarding platforms choose Sumsub, Signzy for biometric IDV

Sumsub has been chosen to provide identity verification and onboarding for remote employees to businesses through a partnership with Telus Digital.

The technology stack Sumsub is providing includes phone and email verification, IP risk assessment and ID verification, utilizing the company’s optical character recognition (OCR).

Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2024 shows a dramatic increase in concern over identity fraud attacks against businesses between 2021 and 2024, from 1.1 percent to 2.6 percent. An assessment in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)’s Occupational Fraud 2024 report shows a median loss from internal fraud at companies with more than 10,000 employees of $200,000, Sumsub notes.

“The growing sophistication and instances of fraudulent activities, ranging from VPN usage, fake IDs, multiple devices used by single applicants and deepfake videos, underscores the need for an identity verification partner that stays ahead of evolving and more sophisticated threats,” Enda Cunnane, VP of AI services delivery at Telus Digital says. “Sumsub’s tailored solutions are helping us reduce malicious incidents while managing costs through scalable security measures. This partnership strengthens our ability to safeguard our platform and build greater confidence and trust with our clients through proactive and effective risk management.”

The mention of deepfake videos indicates that the Sumsub technology integrated also includes the company’s biometric liveness detection, which was upgraded with deepfake detection capabilities in 2023.

“We’re happy to provide Telus Digital with our advanced digital verification solutions to ensure risk-free onboarding of their remote teams across the globe,” says Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. “The goals of our companies correspond since we both strive for delivering the best customer experience possible without compromising security. Fueled by innovative technologies and customized creative solutions, our approach allows us to drive growth and market expansion of the businesses we serve across many verticals while maintaining trust and compliance with regulations.”

ONEngine.ai chooses Signzy IDV

Signzy has formed a strategic partnership with no- and low-code workflow automation platform provider ONEngine.ai to enable seamless biometric identity verification and onboarding of employees, contractors and gig workers by businesses.

ONEngine.ai will integrate Signzy’s KYC, ID verification and business, vehicle and background verification APIs for fast and efficient checks, according to the company announcement. The integration gives ONEngine.ai users real-time checks of Social Security Numbers (SSNs), government-issued IDs, biometrics, and Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) for automated compliance and security.

The partners say onboarding will be faster, adherence to AML and data protection regulations easier, and both will be scalable.

“By embedding Signzy’s AI-driven KYC and identity verification APIs into ONEngine’s no-code platform, we are ensuring that businesses can scale with confidence while maintaining the highest compliance standards,” says Signzy VP of Sales Saurin Parikh.

Among the risks that come with remote worker fraud in the U.S. is unknowingly hiring and onboarding remote employees from North Korea, Nametag said when releasing its VerifiedHire software earlier in February.

