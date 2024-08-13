Jumio, FullCircl, Signzy chosen for fast onboarding and KYC

Biometric identity verification providers are signing up customers for KYC and AML checks across a range of verticals. Jumio will help blockchain payment provider Tevau onboard users, LSEG Risk Intelligence is adding onboarding capabilities from FullCircl and Signzy will enable onboarding for apartment rentals. Au10tix is introducing advanced AML checks from a single API, meanwhile.

Jumio selected for IDV by blockchain payment system

Tevau has partnered with Jumio to incorporate an AI-powered identity verification system, facilitating the customer onboarding process and ensuring compliance with AML regulations. By integrating Jumio’s identity verification with selfie biometrics and liveness detection into its platform, Tevau aims to minimize the risks of fraud and other potential threats.

Tevau provides payment infrastructure based on blockchain technology. The inclusion of identity verification and AML system into the infrastructure aims to enhance the flexibility for users to utilize digital assets.

“Jumio is thrilled to collaborate with Tevau to streamline their eKYC processes, enabling them to efficiently and securely onboard new customers while helping them meet compliance mandates,” says Frederic Ho, vice president of APAC at Jumio.

Onboarding for regulated businesses with FullCircl

To combat identity fraud, FullCircl has teamed up with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Risk Intelligence to provide customers with a unified API access point to over 400 data sources in more than 50 countries. These include data from government credit agencies, issuing authorities, telecommunication companies, utility providers, and corporate registries.

The integration of LSEG Risk Intelligence data into the FullCircl platform enables businesses to authenticate documents, carry out biometric checks, and validate third-party data. The aim is to minimize the risk of identity fraud by ensuring that legitimate identities are verified and authorized, the company says.

According to the company, the jointly developed system will streamline the identity verification process, thereby enhancing the customer experience through a faster onboarding process. FullCircl primarily offers know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) tools, which are essential for authenticating the identities of individuals and companies.

“This newly announced partnership with LSEG significantly strengthens our capabilities in over 50 key territories, ensuring every user has single-point access to the tools they need to support embedded identity verification at every stage of the customer lifecycle,” says Stuart Boardman, director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships at FullCircl.

FullCircl’s technology partners include IDnow, Alloy and Keyless parent Sift.

Authenticated apartment renters with Signzy

For the online apartment rental market, Homelike and Signzy have joined forces for what they say is an efficient onboarding process for customers by leveraging Signzy’s one-touch KYC tool. This system includes a liveness check, which is conducted during onboarding with selfie biometrics to verify the physical presence of the individual, authenticating their identity.

This integration will enable users to complete additional verification steps within seconds, the company claims. “This partnership will enhance our customer onboarding experience, ensuring faster and more reliable identity verification while meeting regulatory standards,” says Bert De Roo, head of Sales & Strategy at Homelike.

New AML API from Au10tix

Au10tix has introduced an advanced anti-money laundering (AML) tool to assist businesses in combating financial crimes. The tool is designed to identify and filter out suspicious data and conduct internal quality checks to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information throughout the AML process, the company says.

Utilizing real-time data from alpha lists, which aggregates information from over 100 sanctions lists, 1,600 government websites, and 30,000 news sources, this comprehensive data source minimizes the chances of false positives, according to the company.

“Our advanced AML solution reflects AU10TIX’s commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced, reliable, and efficient tools to combat financial crime,” says Dan Yerushalmi, chief executive officer of Au10tix.

The company provides a single API that streamlines the integration of essential components such as AML, identity verification, biometrics, and personally identifiable information (PII) checks. This approach enables organizations to address compliance and risk mitigation needs through a unified interface.

