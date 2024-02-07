Liquid completes more than 40 million KYC checks 

Japanese ID verification service provider Liquid Inc. has announced it has completed a cumulative 40 million KYC checks.

With Liquid eKYC, a user scans their ID or reads an NFC chip and compares the image on the document to a selfie using biometrics to verify identity. It can also use public personal authentication methods.

Liquid’s use of biometrics increases completion rates and minimizes the proportion of unclear images. Its automatic facial recognition has a high level of accuracy.

Over 200 companies have subscribed to Liquid. The ID verification provider has facilitated the expansion of overseas services entering the Japanese market by simplifying compliance. Depending on what services are being provided, Japan requires ID verification for overseas business. Liquid can help overseas organizations comply with such regulations as they enter the Japanese market.

Binance Japan chose Liquid Inc. for onboarding two years after it was issued a warning for operating without a license. Other companies who use Liquid’s services include Rakuten Wallet, Seven Eleven’s Seven Bank, and Toyota Finance Corporation.

Liquid Group also partnered with Lotte Duty Free in developing a proof of concept for its duty free mobile shopping app.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity verification | Japan | KYC | Liquid Inc