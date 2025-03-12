Leveraging biometrics for IDV compliance, efficiency

Microblink has announced the launch of the Microblink Platform, a specialized identity verification product for financial services and fintechs seeking to enhance compliance, improve user experience and reduce engineering costs while maintaining strong security and fraud prevention.

A press release says the platform consolidates ID verification capabilities into a single, cloud-based solution, eliminating the need for companies to integrate multiple third-party services. According to Microblink President and COO Hartley Thompson, the Platform adds the benefit of additional biometric data, fraud and risk signals to the company’s existing identity document verification capabilities – “all delivered in a flexible, scalable no-code solution.”

“With our fully automated platform, businesses can effortlessly verify anyone, anywhere, leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and biometric technology,” Thompson says.

The Microblink Platform’s suite of features is designed to reduce false positives and improve verification efficiency, using comprehensive data, document and watchlist checks to meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements.

Key capabilities include customizable drag-and-drop identity workflows; advanced ID document verification with document liveness; biometric authentication and liveness detection at iBeta Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), with real-time face matching, anti-spoofing technology and injection attack detection; and an analytics dashboard for insights into performance and efficiency.

Microblink’s in-house machine learning models are trained on proprietary data, and it claims an industry-first frameless capture UI for seamless ID capture.

Fast Verify launches active liveness detection

Fast Verify has released new active liveness detection features for its digital identity toolset. The firm, which is a project of the Code Tactics incubator lab, offers identity validation, document validation and face similarity checks – and is aiming to bolster accuracy against spoofing techniques and replay attacks with its new liveness feature.

A press release says the active liveness detection feature “requests specific user actions like head movement or facial expressions as part of the verification process, while keeping the user experience simple for subjects.” It can be enabled in existing integrations with no change to implementation.

Per the release, by implementing a full range of liveness detection capabilities, Fast Verify “addresses the limitations of passive methods for more sensitive identity verification uses, offering a robust solution against fraud and environmental challenges.”

Intellicheck renews partnership with major U.S. bank

Intellicheck has announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with a “preeminent U.S. bank,” which a release says is “expected to drive an approximate 15 percent annual revenue increase.”

While the bank is not named, it is specified as “one of the most widely recognized brands in banking,” headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic region. It “specializes in credit cards, auto loans, banking and savings accounts and is “one of the largest issuers of Visa and MasterCard credit cards and one of the largest car finance companies in the U.S.”

Deduction suggests Intellicheck’s lucrative partnership is with Capital One, which has headquarters in McLean, Virginia – the only top 10 bank in the Mid-Atlantic.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis says “the extension of our partnership with this marquee customer highlights the value of our innovative identity verification solutions. We are proud to play a pivotal role in fostering customer trust, while enhancing revenue generating capabilities through a secure and efficient banking experience.”

Dubai firm enlists iDenfy to expedite onboarding

Lithuania-based biometrics firm iDenfy has announced a strategic partnership with Business Arena, a Dubai corporate service provider specializing in company registration, licensing, visa assistance and administrative support in the United Arab Emirates. The collaboration enables Business Arena to integrate iDenfy’s identity verification and AML tools to enhance security and ensure regulatory compliance. Business Arena previously relied on manual verification methods, and says the transition to iDenfy’s automated biometric identity verification software has transformed the onboarding experience, reducing verification times and minimizing the risk of human error.

“At iDenfy, our goal is to help businesses operate securely and efficiently in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape,” says Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy. “By offering our KYC and AML compliance tools, we help our new partners reduce onboarding time and minimize fraud chances to zero.”

With 3D face mapping and industry-standard facial recognition algorithms, iDenfy’s technology aims to thwart fraud attempts involving spoof masks or deepfakes. It can recognize and validate over 3,000 types of documents from more than 200 countries and territories, including passports, ID cards, driving licenses, and residence permits. It automates AML compliance with checks against global Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) lists and law enforcement watchlists such as Europol, FBI, and NCA, as well as international sanctions lists from organizations like the World Bank, Interpol, and SECO.

