IDV firms expand footprint to meet regional compliance and demand

Digital identity verification providers are expanding their operations globally, as emphasizing local compliance and meeting regional demand becomes a focal point. Recent announcements from Signicat, iDenfy, and Au10tix highlight a trend of such expansion with a focus on localized representation in the APAC and U.S. region to cater to diverse regulatory and market needs.

Signicat partners with AsiaVerify for APAC visibility

Signicat is working with AsiaVerify to bolster its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The collaboration leverages AsiaVerify’s experience in real-time data sourcing from official government and corporate registries across APAC, which will hone down on enabling identity verification services tailored to local compliance requirements.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AsiaVerify, a regional specialist whose expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to secure and compliant digital identity verification on a global scale,” says Pinar Alpay, chief product and marketing officer at Signicat.

“Our globally compliant digital identity solutions enable us to support our customers’ expansion needs wherever they grow. This partnership enriches our capabilities in the Asia-Pacific, offering our clients more localized data to expand confidently into this high-growth market while maintaining compliance with regional and global standards.”

In brief, the partnership introduces AsiaVerify as Signicat’s first data provider focused exclusively on the APAC region. AsiaVerify provides tools that facilitate Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and the identification of Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) for companies in the APAC region.

iDenfy opens Delaware office as part of U.S. expansion

Meanwhile, Lithuanian identity verification firm iDenfy is marking its entry into the U.S. market with the opening of a new office in Delaware.

According to iDenfy, the Delaware office will allow the company to provide localized support to U.S.-based clients and address region-specific compliance demands, particularly those related to AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

“We’ve experienced significant growth in North American customer demand, especially in industries with stringent regulatory requirements,” says Domantas Ciulde, CEO and co-founder of iDenfy.

“The opening of the Delaware office allows us to more effectively meet these legal requirements and, more importantly, build strong long-term relationships with our partners in the US.”

Au10tix expands to India

Adding to the wave of global expansion is the, previously reported, Au10tix announcing the launch of operations in India with the opening of an office in Bengaluru. The company plans to, like Signicat and iDenfy, address regulatory requirements.

The Israel-based identity verification provider positions itself as a key partner for India’s growing business ecosystem. The expansion strategies of these companies are driven by several key factors including regional compliance requirements and rising demands for digital identity technology.

