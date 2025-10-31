Microblink says payment card scanning up 65% after biometric liveness addition

FB pixel

New York-based Microblink is reporting 65 percent growth on a year-over-year basis for its BlinkCard payment card scanning software, as the company scales its fraud prevention and identity verification business.

Microblink added selfie biometrics and liveness detection to its BlinkCard card-not-present fraud protections just a few months ago. The company says it is the first built-in liveness detection for payment card scanning on the market.

The company’s clients include a $20 billion social media platform, a publicly traded fintech based in the U.S., a national government and a real-time cross-border payments network it says is the word’s largest.

One of its flagship clients is Binance, which deployed Microblink’s image capture technology for scanning ID documents to address a problem with customer drop-offs and low onboarding conversion rates, according to a case study from Microblink. BlinkID enabled Binance to set image quality parameters for effective identity verification by detecting blur, reflections and occlusions from user’s fingers. The result was a 40 percent improvement in user conversion rate.

Microblink says this is just one example of its biometrics and user experience features improving customer results in a measurable way.

The company also touts its SDK as smaller than most alternatives, with a footprint of only 2.5MB.

“Fraud prevention has to be invisible to the consumer and flexible for the developer,” says Microblink CEO Hartley Thompson III. “We’re giving our customers the tools to innovate faster, protect better, and onboard smarter.”

A larger business generally needs more staff, and Microblink accordingly has expanded its leadership team by adding Vanita Pandey as chief marketing officer, Radu Tudoran as VP of engineering, Dan Kaplan as VP of sales and Paulo Nascimento as head of LATAM.

