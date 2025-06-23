OCR Studio MRZ ID document scanning integrated by Greek hospitality IT provider

Greece-based digital tourism solution provider ZeusTech is integrating machine readable zone (MRZ) scanning from Dubai-based OCR Studio into its hospitality apps for easier hotel check-ins.

The companies say the check-in process is reduced to a single second, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing congestion at hotel front desks.

The integration allows guests to check in by taking a video of their biometric passport or ID card with the Zeus Hotels App and Cook’s Club App. The scanning technology is tolerant of diverse lighting conditions and capture angles, according to the announcement, and personal data is processed on-device for compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. The scanner also supports a wide range of travel documents including residence permits and visas.

“Our partnership with OCR Studio is pivotal: their lightning-fast, accurate MRZ recognition turns what was once a bottleneck — manual document checks — into a seamless, one-second experience,” says a ZeusTech spokesperson in the announcement. “Without this technology, modern guest expectations simply couldn’t be met. Together, we’re not just streamlining check-ins; we’re redefining hospitality standards.”

OCR Studio launched selfie biometrics and liveness detection for its web browser-based identity verification software just weeks ago.

