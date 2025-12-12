Prominent digital identity executive, biometrics expert named Socure President and CCO

Socure has named Matthew Thompson President and Chief Commercial Officer. Thompson, who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, will work with founder and CEO Johnny Ayers to lead global expansion and accelerate the building of the industry’s first decacorn.

Under Thompson’s leadership, Socure has been profitable for 10 months in a row, most recently achieved 51 percent year-over-year revenue growth for Q3, is on track to book more than $100M of new business in 2025, exceed 130 percent Net Dollar Retention and deliver six consecutive quarters outperforming aggressive targets with Gross Dollar Retention of >99 percent.

Thompson has played a key role in the integration of Effectiv and Qlarifi and is also leading the company’s international expansion. The digital identity pioneer and decorated combat veteran previously served as the company’s first public sector leader, launching and scaling Socure’s government business.

Thompson holds three patents spanning mobile biometric liveness detection and tiered and third-party authentication. He co-founded and served as president of ID.me; led Idemia’s Identity and Security North America business as senior vice president and general manager; and held a senior leadership role on Capital One’s identity services team.

OneSpan, ID Dataweb, Grabba appoint CROs

OneSpan has appointed Shaun Bierweiler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, the veteran go-to-market leader will head OneSpan’s global revenue organization, including sales, marketing, channels, customer success, and revenue operations, driving growth and operational excellence across the customer lifecycle.

Bierweiler brings more than two decades of experience scaling global security, SaaS, networking, and data-driven businesses, as well as building high-performance teams. He previously served as the CRO at Everfox and Riverbed, SVP and GM at Cloudera, and has held senior sales and business development roles at Red Hat and Raytheon.

Mark Tringale has joined ID Dataweb as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Tringale, accomplished executive with extensive experience driving revenue for identity and fraud solution leaders, will oversee global sales, alliances and partnerships, go‑to‑market strategy, customer success, and revenue operations.

Tringale brings more than two decades of successful revenue leadership, having managed sales at companies such as BMC Software, RSA Security, Pindrop, Checkr, and Sprinklr. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Aquera.

Grabba Technologies has appointed Gavin Juhasz as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead its global go-to-market strategy across its portfolio of brands – Grabba, Crystalaid, and Keelback.

Juhasz’ career spans global sales and general management roles, including scaling go-to-market teams. This appointment is an important step in aligning the company’s commercial strategy with its growth plans and expanding international footprint.

Alcatraz senior director of infrastructure markets

Alcatraz has appointed Matthew Powell as the company’s first Senior Director of Infrastructure Markets. Powell brings over two decades of experience to the role with a career focused on enabling infrastructure owners to protect their operations, manage risk and build long-term resilience through intelligent security technology.

Prior to joining Alcatraz, Powell served as Managing Director for North America at Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), where he led transportation and video intelligence strategy. Prior to ISS, Matthew spent more than eight years at Convergint Technologies as Principal for Transportation.

Powell will lead infrastructure strategy at Alcatraz as the company expands across high-security, high-throughput sectors including data centers, telecom networks, utilities and transportation hubs, as well as building partnerships and programs that help operators strengthen security, meet compliance and improve resilience across their facilities.

Daon and 1Kosmos advisors, ROC board member

Brett Beranek has joined Daon as a Strategic Advisor. A globally recognized leader in CX and biometric security innovation, Beranek brings more than 20 years of leadership experience at Microsoft and Nuance Communications to the position. He most served as Vice President and General Manager of Nuance’s Security.

As a technologist and entrepreneur, Beranek has successfully introduced disruptive technologies across healthcare, IT, and security markets, including facial recognition and video surveillance solutions. His focus at Daon will include shaping holistic enterprise-grade product strategy, expanding into new verticals, and helping organizations combat the rising threat of generative AI fraud while maintaining frictionless customer experiences.

1Kosmos recently announced that Eric Haller, former Data and Fraud Executive at Experian & TransUnion, and Donna Turner, former Chief Operations Officer for Early Warning Services, the operator of the Zelle Network, have joined its Strategic Fraud Advisory Board.

Haller is widely recognized for his pioneering work in applying AI, data science, and advanced analytics to identity, fraud, and financial services. Turner is an industry thought leader and practitioner in the areas of payments, fraud risk management, and operational excellence.

The 1Kosmos Strategic Advisory Board includes Admiral Mike McConnell, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence and Vice Admiral of the U.S. Navy, among other distinguished leaders from the cybersecurity, financial, and government sectors.

Dawn Meyeriecks has joined ROC’s Board of Directors. Meyerriecks is a former Deputy Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for Science and Technology. The appointment reinforces ROC’s business model of developing an efficient technology stack to address national security as it scales its sovereign end-to-end Vision AI platform.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | Alcatraz AI | appointments | biometrics | Daon | digital identity | Grabba | ID Dataweb | OneSpan | ROC | Socure