Socure unveils Socure Launch for enterprise‑grade identity aimed at startups

Socure has introduced Socure Launch, a new offering that gives organizations instant access to pre‑built identity and fraud solutions.

The release looks to extend enterprise‑level verification, fraud detection and compliance decisioning to startups from day one. With Socure Launch, the company claims, developers can build directly on the company’s RiskOS platform and speed to production-ready identity and risk workflows.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an 8,000 percent increase in AI-driven fraud attacks across Socure’s network,” says Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “As a result, we recognize that all organizations need the same identity infrastructure that the world’s largest enterprises rely on.”

“With Socure Launch, we’re giving every developer a production-grade identity layer, so they can ship safely today, grow confidently tomorrow, and never have to rebuild as they scale.”

Early-stage companies can often face intense pressure to scale quickly with limited resources. But exposure to regulatory scrutiny and fast‑evolving fraud threats mirrors that of large enterprises, and AI-driven attacks are spreading across the board.

Socure wants to help startups who are often forced into costly compromises in shipping products with weak identity controls; diverting scarce engineering capacity to build risk systems internally, or overpaying for heavyweight enterprise tools that don’t match their stage.

Socure Launch uses simple, pay‑as‑you‑go pricing and includes $1,000 in monthly platform credits, giving startups immediate access to enterprise-grade capabilities without long-term contracts or heavy upfront spend.

Teams can deploy production-ready onboarding and payout flows designed for the AI‑intensified threat environment. This includes rapid verification with reduced friction, continuous fraud monitoring, OFAC and watchlist screening. There’s onboarding prefill and intelligent step-up to document verification when required.

Startups joining Socure Launch also gain access to a growing developer community for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and in‑person and virtual events.

Article Topics

digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding | Socure