Socure unveils no-code platform to create branded onboarding flows

Identity verification continues its journey of becoming more seamless, protective and simplified as biometrics companies partner up and launch new products. Amid rising fraud and the need for robust cybersecurity and mitigation, the likes of Socure, Daon and ID.me are boosting their offerings and strategically positioning themselves in the market. From a “lightweight” API integration for user verification to securing pensions and boosting the user experience in IT, these are the latest updates in biometrics.

Socure launches Hosted Flows

Socure has unveiled its “no-code platform” Hosted Flows, which is designed to transform how organizations build and manage user verification experiences.

The new solution enables product, risk and compliance teams to create secure, branded onboarding flows without the need for engineering or UX resources.

Hosted Flows is built to address the complexity and cost of designing and maintaining verification systems, a common pain point in digital identity. Socure says its new platform removes that burden by offering a drag-and-drop interface that allows teams to customize layouts, input fields, and validation logic with ease.

“Every company wants a secure, branded, and seamless verification experience, but building it from scratch is slow, expensive, and hard to maintain,” says Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

“Hosted Flows from RiskOS empowers product teams to design and deploy enterprise-grade onboarding experiences in minutes, backed by Socure’s best-in-class fraud, risk and identity platform.”

The product is part of Socure’s RiskOS suite and integrates with the company’s Identity Graph, which powers dynamic risk orchestration. This means organizations can tailor onboarding flows to user risk profiles in real time, triggering additional verification steps — such as document checks or one-time passwords — only when necessary.

Hosted Flows also includes pre-built templates for common use cases like document verification and industry-specific onboarding, backed by Socure’s extensive data services. Real-time analytics and A/B testing tools allow teams to monitor performance, identify drop-off points, and optimize conversion rates and fraud detection accuracy.

Hosted Flows includes built-in global branding controls and accessibility features, with a lightweight API integration and redirect architecture making it easy to deploy at scale, the company claims.

Vega IT taps Daon to improve user experience

Vega IT has announced a strategic partnership with Daon, which specializes in biometric identity verification, to advance its Seamless Experience offering. The collaboration aims to help organizations design secure, unified and intuitive customer identity journeys powered by biometrics.

Building on a history of successful joint projects, Vega IT and Daon are combining their respective strengths — Daon’s biometric and identity solutions with Vega IT’s expertise in customer experience and software integration. The goal is to create frictionless interactions where users can navigate digital and physical environments without the burden of logins, document checks, or repeated authentication steps.

“This partnership represents an exciting evolution in our approach to delivering customer-centric identity solutions,” says Clive Bourke, President of EMEA and APAC, Daon. “By combining Daon’s authentication capabilities with Vega IT’s strength in designing unified customer journeys, we’re providing organizations with what their customers are increasingly demanding: experiences that feel effortless across every touchpoint, whether physical or digital, without compromising security or trust.”

Nikola Prelevic, Executive Partner, Vega IT UK, commented: “Daon’s technology allows us to bring the customer journey to life, allowing customers to move seamlessly between in-person and online touchpoints, taking away the operational bottlenecks and delivering an invisible service which just feels easy, and allows them to focus on what they came to do.”

Vitech, ID.me strengthen cybersecurity for retirees

Vitech, a provider of cloud-native administration software for pension, insurance, and investment organizations, has announced a strategic partnership with digital identity verification firm ID.me. The collaboration is aimed at bolstering cybersecurity across pension portals, offering retirees enhanced protection against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.

As pension systems undergo digital transformation, older adults are facing heightened risks from cybercriminals who exploit vulnerabilities in online account access. According to the FBI’s 2023 Elder Fraud Report, complaints rose by 14 percent last year, while FTC data shows that financial losses from online fraud have increased fivefold since 2019.

Threat actors including state-backed hackers and organized crime groups are using AI, deepfakes and stolen credentials to bypass traditional login systems, putting retirees’ benefits at serious risk. “Identity theft and fraud are some of the most pressing challenges facing retirees today,” says Robert Hopps, Chief Information Officer at Vitech.

“By combining Vitech’s robust pension administration technology with ID.me’s proven identity verification platform, we can give retirees peace of mind that their hard-earned benefits are protected.”

To counter these threats, Vitech will integrate ID.me’s secure identity platform into its pension portals, enabling biometric-enabled logins that comply with the highest federal security standards. ID.me’s solutions are used by more than 60 federal and state agencies, including the IRS and Social Security Administration.

“Modern member access can no longer be about convenience alone — it must be about trust and protection,” says Mary Davis, Executive Vice President of Product at Vitech. “Our partnership with ID.me helps group benefits systems stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while delivering a seamless experience for members.”

The integration offers several advantages for pension providers and their members, the companies claim. It reduces the risk of account takeovers and payment diversion, helping safeguard retirees’ benefits. Pension systems can also expect significant cost savings, with ID.me’s member support projected to cut call center volume by 30 to 60 percent.

Retirees will be able to verify their identity securely from anywhere in the world, without relying on PIN codes or mailed forms. For those who struggle with online verification, ID.me provides live video chat assistance to guide them through the process.

Beyond pensions, ID.me’s verification technology is also being deployed across Vitech’s insurance group benefits platforms. This ensures that employers and insurers can safeguard sensitive health and life insurance data with the same security standards.

Last month, ID.me raised $340 million between a series E funding round and a credit facility agreed earlier this year, and plans to use the funds to accelerate its rollout of secure, reusable digital identity.

