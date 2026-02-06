Socure integrates RiskOS platform into Bolt ID checkout identity layer

Socure has announced a partnership with Bolt Financial, the U.S. fintech company that provides checkout, identity and payments software, which will see it integrate its RiskOS platform into Bolt ID, to create a network-wide checkout-native ecommerce identity layer.

In other words, Bolt’s system can now embed identity checks directly into the checkout process. A release says Socure’s global Identity Graph, predictive risk signals and compliance decisioning will strengthen identity confidence across Bolt’s network of merchants, help onboard more trusted shoppers and reduce fraud and false positives. In particular, it targets the growing problem of synthetic identities, promising lower exposure to synthetic identity fraud, streamlined checkout, and lower verification costs.

Socure enables safety, speed for Bolt ID

“Socure exists to provide the highest fidelity of identity trust at an unparalleled scale, and our execution with Bolt ID is a powerful example of that in action,” says Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. He notes that Socure’s Hosted Flows enabled Bolt to stand up the required onboarding and identity verification experience within weeks. “By enabling Bolt to launch a secure onboarding and checkout experience in just weeks, and replace a fragmented vendor stack with a single intelligence layer, we’re showing how our Identity Graph intelligence can be applied to detect synthetic identities and stop fraud that no other provider can.”

“The result is a new model for commerce where identity, authentication, and fraud prevention work together seamlessly to protect merchants and consumers alike.”

Justin Grooms, president of Bolt, says “Bolt ID is designed to authenticate real people, not just score transactions. Socure provides the identity intelligence that helps us understand when a shopper’s signals don’t add up so we can stop sophisticated fraud in checkout without compromising trust, privacy, or conversion.”

