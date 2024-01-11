Malaysia’s digital ID system, Mimos move ministries

Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced the Cabinet has agreed to a number of changes, including new homes for its digital ID system and the public corporation developing it. Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), which operates Malaysia’s 5G network, and Cybersecurity Malaysia will also operate under the Digital Ministry, according to Malay Mail.

Mimos Berhad will move from JPM to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry. While Malaysia’s digital ID system, developed by Mimos through the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint initiative, is currently under JPM, it will move to the Digital Ministry as well once it is fully implemented in March.

“What it will need is some rebranding so that no misunderstanding arises concerning our digital safety and all of this will be done by the Digital Ministry,” said Fadzil in a press conference. “This was decided by the Cabinet [on January 10th] where the main points were for DNB and Cybersecurity Malaysia to move.”

Fadzil also noted that Malaysia’s 5G network has reached the target of 80 percent coverage of populated regions, hitting 80.2 percent in December.

The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit and Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation will also now be under the Digital Ministry.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is not a part of the change and will remain in the Communications Ministry.

The Digital Ministry was first announced last year during a Cabinet reshuffle, with former communications minister Gobind Singh Deo serving as the first minister.

Among other changes, the Drainage and Irrigation Department and Environment and Climate Change Ministry will now be managed by the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Ministry under Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | identity management | Malaysia | Mimos