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Next Biometrics sees growing government demand in Taiwan and Malaysia

Contracts for fingerprint sensors and reader modules add to growing public-sector demand for biometric authentication across Asia-Pacific.
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Government Services
Next Biometrics sees growing government demand in Taiwan and Malaysia
 

Next Biometrics has received three government orders from Taiwan and Malaysia during the second quarter of 2026.

The contracts cover the company’s FAP20 fingerprint authentication sensors and its reader module, which will be used across various governmental applications. The orders, described by the company as modest in value, are scheduled for delivery within the second quarter and will be fulfilled from existing inventory.

The announcement comes as the digital identity market in the Asia-Pacific region continues to expand rapidly. According to industry estimates, the sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent between 2026 and 2031.

This growth is largely driven by national identity programs, increasing mobile commerce and the widespread adoption of digital wallets that incorporate biometric authentication.

Ulf Ritsvall, CEO of Next Biometrics, welcomed the development, highlighting the company’s first public sector order in Taiwan and continued traction in Malaysia. “It is really encouraging to receive our first public sector order in Taiwan and further orders from Malaysia,” he says.

“We can see that digital authentication and identification is a growing market in Asia-Pacific, led by government initiatives. Our solutions are bringing the speed, security and liveness detection that governments need to authenticate access to public services and enable national digitalization plans.”

Next Biometrics booked its first ever order in Malaysia earlier this year, with Malaysian government departments purchasing Next’s Oyster III biometric reader to perform identity verification for a range of use cases.

The Oyster III plug-and-play fingerprint reader is designed to improve security and streamline identity and access management workflows. The device supports modern software standards and integrates with both new and existing systems through the Windows Biometric Framework.

Next’s portfolio includes its proprietary Active Thermal solution, which combines heat detection and 3D imaging to verify users. The approach aims to enhance authentication speed and strengthen resistance to spoofing attacks compared with conventional fingerprint technologies. The sensors are also designed for low energy consumption.

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