FB pixel

NZ planning digital ID trust framework register tender for end of August

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
NZ planning digital ID trust framework register tender for end of August
 

A tender will soon launch for digital identity, IT or cybersecurity provider to supply and implement a trust framework register for New Zealand.

Advanced notice of a request for proposals (RFP) published this week will close at the beginning of next Wednesday, August 13, local New Zealand time. DIA expects the RFP itself to be published at the end of August. The RFP for a digital credential issuance platform was launched near the end of July, the same day its advanced notice closed.

New Zealand’s government published the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Rules 2024 just weeks ago. The rules specify the standards ID documents and credentials must comply with, including the W3C Verifiable Credential Data Model, the ISO/IEC 18013-5: Mobile driving licence (mDL) application, or ISO/IEC 23220 series. The Framework also stipulates to minimize the risk of a breach of biometrics or other sensitive data, and prohibits server retrieval during credential presentations.

The country also rolled out a biometric data privacy code this week that sets necessity, privacy safeguard and proportionality requirements for the use of facial recognition and other biometrics. Biometric samples must be collected directly from individuals, except in specific circumstances, and data subjects must be notified that their biometric data has been collected, by who and why.

One of the next steps for New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is setting up a trust register listing credential and service providers that are accredited under the framework. It will take the form, according to the announcement, of “a centralised, standards-based platform for communicating the accreditation status of digital identity providers and services.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ICE’s biometric surveillance reach expands with BI2 iris scanning tech

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to acquire advanced iris biometric systems from Bi² Technologies through a sole-source…

 

ROC partner Vigilate AI tapped to stop SIM, ID fraud in South Africa

There’s a growing wave of identity theft and SIM swap fraud incidents in South Africa, and the country’s major telco,…

 

New biometric ID card center opens for citizens in northern Cameroon

Citizens in the three northern administrative regions of Cameroon have begun receiving new national ID cards following the opening of…

 

Ukraine joins e-prescription pilot for EUDI Wallet

Ukraine has joined a European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet pilot, which will test cross-border sharing of medical credentials, including electronic…

 

Somalia expands national digital ID use cases to meet 15M issuance target by 2029

The Somali government has continued to increase use cases for its national digital ID not only to drive adoption, but…

 

NZ police say they still can’t delete unlawful photos as extended deadline passes

Four years after New Zealand police were ordered to delete tens of thousands of unlawfully collected photographs, the law enforcement…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events