FB pixel

New Zealand digital trust framework, associated rules coming into effect July 24

Document covers accredited services for authentication, digital credentials
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
New Zealand digital trust framework, associated rules coming into effect July 24
 

The government has published the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Rules 2024 governing accredited digital identity services. The document refers to a number of standards both national and international, covering services for information, binding, authentication and digital credentials. Notably, all credentials issued must comply with one of the W3C Verifiable Credential Data Model, the ISO/IEC 18013-5: Mobile driving licence (mDL) application, or ISO/IEC 23220 series: Cards and security devices for personal identification – Building blocks for identity management via mobile devices.

There are more requirements for trust framework providers of facilitation services, who “must publish the standards their service supports on a publicly available website.” The framework also prohibits so-called “phone home” systems: “facilitation mechanisms must not allow server retrieval of any data contained in a credential presentation, at the time of the presentation.”

The rules prioritize privacy and the minimization of risk to personal data such as biometrics.

There are requirements for disclosure and consent in collecting personal information, and when and why providers can ask for it; they “must not require the user to provide authorization, consent or permission for any activity not directly related to completing the accredited digital identity service being undertaken.”

Providers are bound by New Zealand’s Privacy Act 2020, including the Information Privacy Principles. Accredited services must provide a privacy impact assessment and review it at regular intervals. There are requirements for training and personnel, including a designated individual who is directly responsible for overseeing privacy impact assessments.

Likewise for security and risk management, which require security management plans and a security risk assessment. Security must include mitigations for a variety of risks, including  unauthorized use of valid credentials or credentials that can’t be verified.

Finally, information and data management rules cover data storage and retention, and – unique to New Zealand – “practices for managing information ethically” with regards to “considerations of Māori cultural perspectives” and “specific kaitiakitanga requirements when handling Māori information,” referring to the traditional Māori concept of guardianship of the sky, the sea and the land.

An evaluation by BixeLab last year showed that the system’s biometric technology used for public service access is not biased, despite slightly higher false positive rates for Māori and Pasifika people.

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs gave advance notice that it will soon launch an RFP for a digital credential issuance platform earlier this week.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US lawmakers demand FBI reconsider certifying biometric scanners from China

In a sharply worded bipartisan July 15 letter, Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi — Chairman and Ranking Member of…

 

New Microsoft benchmark for evaluating deepfake detection prioritizes breadth

Juan M. Lavista Ferres, corporate vice president and chief data scientist at Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab, has announced the…

 

Australian bank taps facial authentication data to challenge disputed transactions

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has reportedly been using facial recognition logins to its banking app to gauge whether customers…

 

With 1M-plus passkeys issued, VicRoads expands support to Android, iOS apps

VicRoads has now extended its highly successful passkey initiative from the web to its native mobile myVicRoads apps on both…

 

Yoti shows further facial age estimation accuracy gains ahead of OSA deadline

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology has hit a new level of accuracy in internal testing of the approved method for…

 

Children’s rights must be at center of civil registration governance frameworks: UN Human Rights

For countries to make substantial progress on birth registration, there is the need to expedite the implementation of reforms and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events