New Zealand RFI for platform to issue digital credentials coming next week

Digital identity providers, take note: New Zealand has signalled its intention to consider tendering a contract for a “digital credential issuance platform.”

The advance notice of a request for proposals was published at 10:00am local time on Monday, and closes next Tuesday, July 29, indicating the RFP itself could follow next week.

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is seeking to identify a supplier that can provide and implement a single platform for digital credential issuance based on international standards.

The country finalized its Digital Identity Services Trust Framework last November, and issued a tender to identify suppliers who can help build up its accreditation infrastructure for digital ID services in April. DIA also carried out a market engagement on civil registration in June, and is looking for a new capture solution for face biometrics to complement the matching capabilities it uses from Daon.

In response to a question from an interested party, DIA Procurement confirmed that international vendors able to meet the requirements set out in the RFP are welcome to participate.

