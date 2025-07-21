FB pixel

New Zealand RFI for platform to issue digital credentials coming next week

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
New Zealand RFI for platform to issue digital credentials coming next week
 

Digital identity providers, take note: New Zealand has signalled its intention to consider tendering a contract for a “digital credential issuance platform.”

The advance notice of a request for proposals was published at 10:00am local time on Monday, and closes next Tuesday, July 29, indicating the RFP itself could follow next week.

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is seeking to identify a supplier that can provide and implement a single platform for digital credential issuance based on international standards.

The country finalized its Digital Identity Services Trust Framework last November, and issued a tender to identify suppliers who can help build up its accreditation infrastructure for digital ID services in April. DIA also carried out a market engagement on civil registration in June, and is looking for a new capture solution for face biometrics to complement the matching capabilities it uses from Daon.

In response to a question from an interested party, DIA Procurement confirmed that international vendors able to meet the requirements set out in the RFP are welcome to participate.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US lawmakers demand FBI reconsider certifying biometric scanners from China

In a sharply worded bipartisan July 15 letter, Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi — Chairman and Ranking Member of…

 

New Microsoft benchmark for evaluating deepfake detection prioritizes breadth

Juan M. Lavista Ferres, corporate vice president and chief data scientist at Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab, has announced the…

 

Australian bank taps facial authentication data to challenge disputed transactions

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has reportedly been using facial recognition logins to its banking app to gauge whether customers…

 

With 1M-plus passkeys issued, VicRoads expands support to Android, iOS apps

VicRoads has now extended its highly successful passkey initiative from the web to its native mobile myVicRoads apps on both…

 

Yoti shows further facial age estimation accuracy gains ahead of OSA deadline

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology has hit a new level of accuracy in internal testing of the approved method for…

 

Children’s rights must be at center of civil registration governance frameworks: UN Human Rights

For countries to make substantial progress on birth registration, there is the need to expedite the implementation of reforms and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events