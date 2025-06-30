No Phone Home campaign waves red flag over server retrieval for digital ID

Anonymous identity verification isn’t actually anonymous if it has to “phone home” to the original issuer to verify a submitted credential. So says a group of industry stakeholders and privacy advocates who have signed a public statement opposing such capabilities in digital identity systems, and mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) in particular.

In a conversation to make E.T. weep, Biometric Update’s editor-in-chief Chris Burt speaks with Timothy Ruff of Digital Trust Venture Partners (the author of a fiery blog on No Phone Home), Anonyme Labs Chief Architect Steve McCown (whose review of the ISO/IEC 18013-5 spec discovered the server retrieval loophole) and Utah Privacy Officer Chris Bramwell about why they see phoning home as a major surveillance risk.

Runtime: 00:37:27

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | data privacy | digital ID | digital trust | ISO 18013 | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL privacy concerns | No Phone Home