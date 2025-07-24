NZ selects Mattr and Dave Clark for digital wallet, government app development

Dave Clark NZ and Mattr have been selected by New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs to supply the technology to deliver public services through smartphones with digital ID.

The core of the Government App will be designed and developed by Dave Clark NZ, and Mattr will supply digital wallet technology.

The Government App program is intended to enable access to public services and digital payments. It will also deliver a secure way for agencies to communicate with New Zealanders along with a digital wallet to store accredited credentials.

Mattr’s digital wallet technology will allow app users to control what information they share, and keep their data secure and private, according to the announcement.

The government plans to release a version of the app with basic functionality by the end of this year, and then expand the functionality with further releases.

“Bringing on two world-class New Zealand vendors to support the government app will help tailor the experience to our context while maintaining the utmost levels of user privacy, safety and security,” says Myles Ward, deputy government chief digital officer.

The project faces skepticism from people aggrieved by COVID-era lockdowns, based on Mattr’s development work on New Zealand’s My Vaccine Pass.

Mattr is also the developer for identity verification app NZ Verify, which was unveiled with support for international mDLs in May.

New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, which governs accredited digital identity services, entered into force Thursday, and this past Monday DIA gave advanced notice of a potential RFP for a digital credential issuance platform, which could come next week.

Article Topics

Dave Clark NZ | digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | government services | Mattr | New Zealand