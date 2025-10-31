FB pixel

Facephi toes break-even point on expanded biometrics, geographies, sectors

| Chris Burt
Facephi has reached positive cash flow over the past 12 months, on a constant currency basis, reporting it reached 10,000 euros in the first half of fiscal 2025.

The company reports net revenues in 1H 2025 of €12.6 million ($14.5 million) in revenue, up from €11.7 million ($13.5 million), with EBITDA falling just €0.2 million short of break-even, and surpassing that mark on a constant currency basis by €0.1 million.

Facephi CEO Javier Mira attributed the milestone and overall improvement to progress in executing its strategy through expanding its market reach in different geographies, sectors and products. The latter includes the addition of behavioral biometrics and mule account detection to its portfolio.

