SIC Biometrics, Facephi, Veridos strengthen leadership teams

SIC Biometrics has appointed former U.S. Marshals Service Chief Inspector Bryan Gillespy as Chief of Field Operations, Solutions & Innovations.

Gillespy will lead field operations and innovation strategies in his new role at SIC. Recently retired after 23 years with the Marshals Service, Gillespy brings more than three decades of operational and technological expertise in federal law enforcement.

In his role as U.S. Marshals Service Chief Inspector, Gillespy spearheaded the development and deployment of over 20 national technology platforms including real-time NCIC/Nlets access tools, unmanned aircraft systems, anonymous tip platforms, and biometric solutions designed for frontline investigators. Prior to his federal service, Gillespy served in the United States Marine Corps for seven years.

Facephi accelerates international growth strategy

Mariona Campmany has been appointed Facephi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The appointment comes as the Spanish biometrics company “seeks to accelerate growth in key markets and reinforce our position as a global leader in digital identity solutions.”

Campmany brings extensive knowledge of the biometrics and identity ecosystem. She previously served as CMO at ICAR until its acquisition by Mitek in 2017, after which she headed marketing for EMEA and LATAM. She also served as CMO at Veridas and was a member of the Executive Committee at Zinklar, a technology scale-up where she directed the global go-to-market strategy.

Veridos looks to strengthen DMV partnerships

Veridos America, Inc. (Veridos) has appointed Steven P. Yonkers to its team to focus on strengthening relationships with state government agencies, particularly Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs),

Yonkers brings more than two decades of experience in identity management and credentialing to his new role at Veridos. He recently served as Director of the REAL ID Program Office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he led partnerships with all 56 states, D.C., and territories.

