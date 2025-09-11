SIC Biometrics launches multimodal mobile booking station for field operations

SIC Biometrics has expanded its product line with the launch of a mobile biometric booking station for enrollment, identity verification, and in-the-field identification.

The next-generation BioNomad provides a bundle of technologies for mobile biometrics capture and identity verification, including multi-modal support for collecting fingerprint, palm, face and iris biometrics, scars, marks and tattoos (SMT), and ID documents. The capabilities are packaged in a custom-built protective case designed for portability and durability.

The mobile booking station can be deployed as a turnkey system, with or without a tablet based on operational requirements, or integrated with previously-deployed PCs and smartphones. The BioNomad features USB ports for easy connection to peripherals, and comes in a modular architecture so organizations only pay for the capabilities needed. The company says it offer rugged protection against damage or operational interruptions in harsh or unpredictable environments, and can deliver over eight hours of continuous biometrics capture with battery hot-swapping.

“With the launch of the BioNomad, SIC Biometrics is redefining what’s possible in biometric enrollment and identity verification,” says Eric Talbot, CEO of SIC Biometrics. “These new solutions empower agencies to quickly and accurately do their jobs while maintaining the highest levels of safety, security, and accuracy.”

SIC suggests the BioNomad can be used to avoid unnecessary travel to booking centers, saving time and money. It is also suitable for interagency custody transfers, according to the announcement.

DNA Partners acquired SIC last year to scale up its international market presence. Talbot and DNA Partners MD Jean-Marc Bougie explained SIC’s approach to building “best-in-class technology” in partnership with providers like Integrated Biometrics, IriTech and Iris ID in an interview with Biometric Update in the aftermath of that deal.

SIC Biometrics is demonstrating its new BioNomad this week at Identity Week America 2025.

