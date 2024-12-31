Forthcoming iPhone 17’s biometrics rumored to utilize novel optical hardware

The next version of native biometrics on the iPhone will look a little different, if the latest rumors are true.

Apple is considering making the iPhone 17 with metalenses to reduce the size of the optical system that provides Face ID biometrics, according to a rumor reported by Patently Apple via Chinese tech website MyDrivers.

A metalens is an optical surface which contains “nanoscale patterns of ‘meta-atoms’” instead of the curved refraction traditional lenses are made with to focus light, as IDTechEx explains. Patently Apple says this allows a single metalens to perform functions that would otherwise require multiple optical components built into the device.

Face ID with a metalens could replace multiple diffractive and refractive lenses with better imaging performance, lower temperature sensitivity and a higher signal-to-noise ratio.

Ultimately, Patently Apple suggests the introduction of metalens technology could reduce the size of the “notch,” or “dynamic island” that houses the iPhone’s biometric capabilities. A report from 2023 predicted under-display biometrics on an iPhone could be coming, but likely not until at least 2025.

STMicro introduced metalenses from Metalenz for time-of-flight sensors – which Apple uses for its 3D face biometrics – in 2022. Metalenz has also collaborated with Samsing, leading to speculation its PolarID could be implemented for face biometrics on smartphones from the leading Android device manufacturer.

Google is likewise rumored to be weighing a more sophisticated face biometrics system for its Pixel smartphones, with under-display IR imaging.

And for manufacturers considering implementing metalens technology, there are options; MetaOptics is bringing its metalens technology to CES 2025, January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

The iPhone 17 is widely expected to launch in September, 2025.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | face biometrics | Face ID | iPhone | metalens | smartphones