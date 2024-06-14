FB pixel

Anticipation for Metalenz and Samsung’s answer to Face ID mounts

| Abhishek Jadhav
After Samsung and Metalenz collaborated to incorporate Samsung’s Isocell Vision 931 image sensor into Metalenz’s Polar ID imaging technology, Mashable reports on speculation that facial recognition could be featured in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone.

Rumors emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter) when Haizaki Ryouhei suggested that Samsung is planning to introduce PolarID face biometrics with its smartphone. However, another X source, Sawyer Galox, argues that PolarID might not be ready for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and could instead be deployed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, citing the recent collaboration between Samsung and Metalenz earlier this year.

It’s interesting to note that the integration of PolarID with Samsung smartphones has the potential to change facial recognition in the smartphone market, providing stiff competition for Apple’s Face ID. Unlike Apple, Samsung’s implementation of PolarID won’t require additional sensors and can be integrated into a punch-hole design.

Ryouhei reported that PolarID is said to offer better security and functionality compared to Face ID, making use of Qualcomm Snapdragon for processing and Samsung LSI for manufacturing. In the past, Metalenz teamed up with Qualcomm to showcase PolarID on their latest Snapdragon mobile platform, with the aim of introducing a secure face unlock across the Android ecosystem.

Metalenz has developed a metasurface, a flat-lens system that occupies less space than the traditional multi-lens elements used for native face biometrics on smartphones, reports Wired. The company’s Polar ID system utilizes a metasurface-based camera to capture the unique polarization signature of an individual’s skin. The polarization signature is then combined with traditional facial recognition techniques to perform authentication and biometric liveness detection.

Apple’s Face ID encounters difficulties with occlusions like surgical masks because it uses a structured light transmitter that emits 30,000 infrared dots on the user’s face to create a 3D rendering, according to Wired.  In contrast, the Polar ID system can authenticate individuals even if they wear surgical masks or sunglasses. Additionally, the polarization signature is unique to the skin and cannot be replicated with photos or 3D masks, serving as an anti-spoofing mechanism.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with seven lens elements stacked above the camera sensors to enhance image clarity, capture more light, and correct issues like chromatic aberration. To simplify this design, Metalenz metasurfaces feature a single lens that utilizes nanostructures to redirect light rays toward the camera sensors.

