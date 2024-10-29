FB pixel

Under-display IR biometrics could be coming to Pixel 11, leak suggests

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Facial Recognition
Under-display IR biometrics could be coming to Pixel 11, leak suggests
 

The image signal processing chip Google is building into its forthcoming flagship smartphone will support an under-display infrared camera, suggesting the Pixel 11 could feature a more sophisticated face biometric authentication system.

The Google Pixel 11 is slated for a 2026 release, and documentation reviewed by Android Authority suggests its Tensor G6 image processor will support the in-display IR feature. The publication also says the chip’s “lite” front end is specially designed to support infrared sensing, making it more effective and energy-efficient for the purpose.

Pixel 8 and 9 smartphones feature a more traditional face biometrics unlocking system, based on authentication with a normal color selfie camera. Both meet Class 3 Android biometric security specifications, according to Google, which means a spoof acceptance rate of seven percent or less.

The dedicated IR camera provides a significant security advantage over native device biometrics with a color camera, according to Android Authority, and also works in low-light conditions.

The Pixel 4, released back in 2019, came with two infrared cameras and supported 3D biometric unlocking even in the dark. The authentication system initially worked on subjects with closed eyes, until a software update patched the potential vulnerability.

Apple is also rumored to be working on under-display IR cameras for Face ID on iPhones scheduled to launch in 2026.

The feature is yet to be confirmed for either Apple or Google devices, however, so under-display IR face authentication may not be implemented anytime soon, even if the imaging chips inside smartphones do support it.

  

