Facephi detects opportunity in biometric fraud protection inflection point

Major gains by Facephi in revenue from its biometric fraud protection, in market reach and free cash flow present an opportunity for profitable growth, the company says.

An investor positioning document makes the argument that with the digital identity and fraud protection markets at an inflection point, Facephi can expect a compound annual growth rate on sales of its transaction monitoring, identity verification, authentication and access, mule account detection and behavioral biometrics of nearly 16 percent.

Facephi’s first priority among international market regions are LATAM, where the company is in a consolidation phase, and MEA, where it is actively expanding.

