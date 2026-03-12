FB pixel

Facephi detects opportunity in biometric fraud protection inflection point

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Facephi detects opportunity in biometric fraud protection inflection point
 

Major gains by Facephi in revenue from its biometric fraud protection, in market reach and free cash flow present an opportunity for profitable growth, the company says.

An investor positioning document makes the argument that with the digital identity and fraud protection markets at an inflection point, Facephi can expect a compound annual growth rate on sales of its transaction monitoring, identity verification, authentication and access, mule account detection and behavioral biometrics of nearly 16 percent.

Facephi’s first priority among international market regions are LATAM, where the company is in a consolidation phase, and MEA, where it is actively expanding.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EC’s use case manual explains age verification with EUDI Wallet 

The European Commission has published an age verification Use Case Manual, showcasing how citizens will be able to prove they…

 

UK Fraud Strategy considers business digital identity and IDV 

In a new fraud strategy, the UK government is showing its commitment in fighting fraud and the way it has…

 

Turks and Caicos President unveils major digital transformation agenda

Prime Minister Charles Washington Misick of Turks and Caicos Islands says the government is undertaking a major digital transformation project…

 

Deepfakes force enterprises to rethink cybersecurity

Organizations must move beyond simple detection tools to defend against AI-generated impersonations and synthetic media attacks. As generative AI continues…

 

Are deepfakes already in your system? Learn how to find out, what to do

The threat that deepfakes pose to biometric onboarding processes is well known at this point. Less well understood, according to…

 

CBP moves to modernize fingerprinting at national scale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing to hire a single contractor to run a nationwide electronic fingerprinting program…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events