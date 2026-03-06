FB pixel

Facephi expands presence in LATAM with biometrics integration partnership

Huenei deal comes weeks after entry into Japan
| Chris Burt
Facephi expands presence in LATAM with biometrics integration partnership
 

Facephi has expanded the reach of its biometrics and fraud prevention capabilities in Latin America and the U.S. by partnering with software development company Huenei. The deal follows on the heels of Facephi entering the Japanese market through a deal between Hancom and cloud services provider Cyberlinks.

Huenei brings expertise from 30 years in development, application modernization and AI implementation to help organizations with digital transformation to the new partnership. Facephi contributes face, fingerprint, voice and behavioral biometrics for multi-biometric authentication with liveness detection and secure onboarding technologies, including OCR, document validation watchlists and government database checks.

The partnership will lead to quick and efficient integration into clients’ applications for faster time to market, according to the announcement.

Facephi’s Fraud Intelligence Report 2025 estimates fraud losses of $90 million a year in Latin America.

“This collaboration with Huenei gives us the opportunity to bring our identity verification and anti-fraud solutions to a greater number of companies undergoing digital transformation, helping them ensure security in every online interaction,” says Jorge Sanz, CEO of Facephi.

“This alliance represents much more than a technological integration,” says Huenei IT Services CEO Gustavo Comisso. “We are combining capabilities to help organizations build digital ecosystems where identity becomes a business enabler — not a point of friction.”

Facephi’s biometrics strengthens and improves the security of Huenei’s solutions for highly regulated industries, Commisso adds.

Facephi also has a LATAM subsidiary based in Uruguay.

