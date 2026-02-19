Cyberlinks selects Hancom’s facial recognition for public sector IDV in Japan

South Korean software company Hancom has been contracted by Cyberlinks Co. Ltd to provide its facial recognition system for identity verification in the retail and public sectors in Japan.

Hancom will integrate its AI-based Hancom Auth software with Cyberlinks’ platform that runs the Public Personal Authentication Service (JPKI) in Japan, the company announced on LinkedIn. JPKI facilitates identity verification and authentication for public services using the My Number Card digtal ID.

The Hancom Auth software is based on FacePhi’s face biometric engine, and is built with liveness detection to catch spoofed biometrics including deepfakes. This follows an investment agreement that was reached in 2024, which allowed Hancom to sell Facephi’s biometrics under its brand in the APAC region. A subsidiary of Hancom group, Hancomwith, also launched a deepfake voice detection software in October last year.

Hancom and Cyberlinks, according to the announcement, are joining forces by deploying an advanced biometric system that enhances security and efficiency in digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) processes in several sectors.

Hancom says the contract is its first foreign AI revenue opportunity, and believes the collaboration will contribute in a considerable manner to Japan’s ongoing digital transformation drive.

Cyberlinks, for its part, also hopes to make the most of the deal by expanding its sale activities to more corporate customers and even government entities, and boost its digital identity verification and trust services in Japan. The company says it deployment of Hancom Auth also eyes prospective clients seeking to innovate in their business operations. Cyberlinks is a Japanese cloud services provider whose main operations are in Japan. It serves government entities and operators in the distribution sector.

After the deployment in Japan, Hancom says it plans to continue to target global AI security and digital transformation markets, thanks to a combination of its business acumen with Facephi’s biometrics capabilities.

