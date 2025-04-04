HID Integration Service simplifies integration of software, physical security components

HID has announced the launch of HID Integration Service, a platform that integrates physical security, cybersecurity and digital identity management.

A release says the integration platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) aims to streamline the integration of software and physical security systems, to “ease the burden of maintenance and upgrades associated with managing and implementing integrations between physical security and cybersecurity systems.”

“Organizations have long struggled with brittle, complex integrations and the costs to maintain them,” says Martin Ladstaetter, senior vice president and head of identity and access management solutions at HID. “HID Integration Service eliminates these pain points by providing an integration platform that connects physical and digital security products, reducing time to market for development partners who are building the next generation of security solutions with greater speed, quality, resilience and value.”

The service aims to provide simplified management and a reduction in operational complexities and maintenance costs when integrating biometrics and other software tools. Features include a “comprehensive integration layer that scales from point-to-point connections into multi-party integrations,” and pre-built integrations to accelerate deployment.

So many tools, so little time: multiple integrations tax small teams

Luke Rettstatt is chief executive officer of CloudCard, an early adopter of the HID Integration Service. He says that “we envision a world where ID photos magically arrive in their intended location without human intervention. To realize this vision, we must develop and maintain many integrations, which is daunting for a small team. HID Integration Service allows us to focus on RemotePhoto’s AI workflow rather than building and maintaining certified integrations with third parties.”

HID’s 2025 State of Security and Identity Report shows that 67 percent of security leaders are actively transitioning to software-driven security solutions, with nearly three-quarters of organizations considering unified data collection critical to their operations.

