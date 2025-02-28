1Kosmos integration with Microsoft follows year of ‘record-breaking growth’

The 1Kosmos platform now natively supports Microsoft Entra ID, according to a release from identity proofing and blockchain-based biometric authentication firm, which comes out of 2024 on a wave of wins.

The new integration allows customers to use 1Kosmos as an external authentication mechanism for Entra ID to “unify ID verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) across their entire infrastructure – spanning both Microsoft and non-Microsoft ecosystems.” It aims to deliver a “consistent passwordless MFA experience across Active Directory, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Unix and even legacy systems.”

With the self-service digital identity verification workflow and a passwordless MFA credential, users scan a QR code or click a smart link to reset passwords or begin onboarding.

“Microsoft Entra ID is a powerful identity platform, but support for non-Microsoft applications, legacy systems, and hybrid environments can be challenging,” says Rohan Pinto, CTO of 1Kosmos.

“The 1Kosmos platform supplements Entra ID with an external authentication infrastructure that spans both modern and legacy systems, enforces high-assurance identity proofing and delivers secure, frictionless access to all enterprise applications – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments.”

The integration promises phishing-resistant passwordless MFA, enhanced user experience through biometrics, streamlined regulatory compliance, conditional access flexibility for specifying authentication methods and policies, and comprehensive platform support.

Per the release, “this integration is particularly beneficial for enterprises prioritizing Zero Trust frameworks and strong identity governance.”

Tripled revenue growth, major Login.gov contract top 2024 highlights

The Microsoft partnership continues a string of successes in 2024 that drove a threefold increase in revenues for 1Kosmos. A release says the company also doubled its customer base and, in partnership with Carahsoft, secured the award of an identity proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from Login.gov valued at up to $194.5 million.

Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos, says 204 was a “transformative year” for the company.

“We achieved remarkable growth, secured a major blanket purchase agreement with Login.gov, and launched groundbreaking new products for credential service providers and cross platform identity verification that were validated by top industry analysts. With this momentum, we’re positioned for exceptional growth in 2025.”

Beyond revenue and customer growth, it launched the 1Kosmos 1Key biometric security key for device-restricted environments, expanded into the public sector with a new Credential Service Provider (CSP) managed service, and was recognized as a Sample Vendor in five 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | biometrics | digital identity | identity proofing | Microsoft Entra | passwordless authentication