Privacy tools follow passwordless trend in auto industry

More cars are collecting data on drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other motorists, making them smarter but also prone to cybersecurity threats. And while 1Kosmos says that this will help car manufacturers develop new features, some companies are fighting back against invasions of privacy by developing new tools.

1Kosmos: Luxury cars are driving the passwordless trend

Thanks to the rise of digital wallets and passwordless and digital identity-based authentication, over the next three to five years, the global automotive industry is set to reach more partnerships and collaborations with the technology industry, says 1Kosmos.

The trend of integrating authentication will be driven by increased cybersecurity threats for connected cars. At the forefront of this movement are luxury car companies, says the NewYork-based identity proofing and passwordless authentication provider.

“Companies are increasingly exploring innovative authentication methods, including biometrics and hardware tokens, to enhance security and user experience,” says Hemen Vimadalal, founder and CEO of 1Kosmos.

Authentication technologies will also spark further innovations in connected vehicle features, enhancing user experience and brand loyalty, Vimadalal told the Times of India.

1Kosmos’ identity verification solution BlockID has been adopted by several companies in India, including the automobile association AAA. The company’s Co-founder Michael Engle spoke about integrating passwordless technologies into electric vehicles in December.

Privacy4Cars patents tools against computer vision

Automotive privacy company Privacy4Cars has been granted a patent for a tool that aims to decrease the reliability of systems that collect biometrics and use facial recognition and other image-based identifiers.

The tool was originally developed to decrease the accuracy of automated license plate readers (ALPR) without illegally altering plates but was later broadened to thwart AI systems used to invade the privacy of consumers, including computer vision, the company says in a release.

The patent was approved by the U.S. Patent Office under the name “Methods and Systems to Reduce Privacy Invasion and Methods and Systems to Thwart Same.” The company has also patented a method for rating the privacy risks of automobiles.

Privacy4Cars develops tools that help vehicle owners manage the data collected by smart vehicles. Its software AutoCleared has been used in nearly 1.5 million vehicles to delete data such as identity information, biometrics, vehicle credentials, garage codes and more, according to the company.

Last year, it launched a Vehicle Privacy Report that gives consumers an overview of any vehicle’s privacy history based on its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). It includes a labeling system covering about 600 million vehicles across the U.S., Canada, the UK and the EU.

The role of digital certificates in keeping cars secure

A fundamental building block in cybersecurity for connected vehicles is digital certificates and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). One of the main uses of digital certificates in keeping cars secure is authentication and encryption, security analyst Sam Bocetta writes in a new blog post for certificate authority GlobalSign.

“The digital certificate functions as a virtual ID card, establishing the identity of users, devices, or entities in digital interactions,” says Bocetta.

The analyst outlines steps for implementing a PKI system for connected vehicles, including setting up an identity management solution. The implementation process is crucial, particularly for the vehicle manufacturers, he notes.

