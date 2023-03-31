1Kosmos’ selfie biometric platform gains traction in India

Several companies in India have adopted BlockID, 1Kosmos’ identity verification solution based on selfie biometrics. The company’s growing customer portfolio in the country now includes digital services provider UnionDigital, telecommunications company Vodafone Idea, and automobile association AAA.

“Customers are recognizing the advanced security and usability benefits of passwordless, which resulted in customers making long-term investments in BlockID,” comments 1Kosmos CEO Hemen Vimadalal.

The executive was recently featured in the Times of India, where he discussed the importance of replacing passwords with biometric authentication.

From a technical standpoint, BlockID uses face biometrics to perform authentication to eliminate the need for passwords and one-time codes. The solution is compliant with various industry standards and certifications, including NIST 800.63.3, FIDO2, PAD-2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and SOC2.

According to Siddharth Gandhi, 1Kosmos COO for Asia-Pacific, 1Kosmos experienced significant growth in demand for its identity proofing and passwordless platform in 2022, with medium and large enterprises in various industries leading in adoption.

“We received great support and guidance from visionary CIOs and CISOs who understood the pressing issue of password complexity, which is subject to increased security breaches,” Gandhi says in announcing the new customers. “Our solution provides customers with passwordless authentication, which addresses the security issue and offers a smooth and streamlined user experience.”

Further, the COO believes that the increase in adoption of 1Kosmos’ biometric platform corresponds to a broader transformation of digital infrastructures in India, which includes the Skill India and Digi Yatra initiatives.

“With the growing adoption of cloud technology across the private sector, 1Kosmos is well-positioned to provide secure identity management and authentication solutions in this digital era,” Gandhi adds. “We are confident that the Indian markets will be promising, and we are already making a mark.”

The expansion of 1Kosmos in India comes amidst a growth in the team’s organizational structure. In November 2022, the firm appointed Jilbert Washten as the company’s first CFO. More recently, 1Kosmos added financial crime specialist Nandkumar Saravade to its board of advisors.

