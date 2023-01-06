Senior leaders appointed at BIO-key and 1Kosmos, promoted by ValidSoft

Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometrics provider BIO-key and passwordless authentication firm 1Kosmos have brought on board experienced cybersecurity executives to steer different aspects of their businesses. Also, ValidSoft added Deepa Caveney as its chief marketing officer.

Bio-key brings in cybersecurity sales experts

According to a BIO-key announcement, leading technology industry veteran Galen Rodgers has been appointed vice president (VP) of channels, while networking solutions expert Chad Carter takes over the VP role for sales for North America.

The appointees assumed office on 3 January, reportedly in preparation for the imminent retirement of the company’s chief revenue officer Fred Corsentino.

Rodgers and Carter both have more than 45 years of experience between them, and they held senior management roles in other companies before coming to BIO-key.

Rodgers, who was, until his appointment, director of channel sales Americas for Ping Identity Corporation, is credited for having developed the company’s channel program.

He boasts experience in different domains, including channel program development, marketing strategy, value selling, management, cybersecurity, process automation, coaching, and team building. He will report to Chairman and CEO Michael DePasquale.

Carter, for his part, comes with experience in security and networking solutions, territory planning, budget management, and pipeline creation skills.

One of his recent roles was that of VP of sales for North America at Wallix, where he built and managed a team of professionals. He also oversaw sales while collaborating with cybersecurity clients to test new markets, build brand awareness, and develop new tactics and strategy. He will report to Mark Cochran, president of PortalGuard.

“We welcome both Galen and Chad, two seasoned cybersecurity sales executives who will be responsible for driving sales and revenue growth in North America,” says DePasquale.

“Also, we thank Fred Corsentino for his contributions over the past four years, during which BIO-key made progress in growing our SaaS revenue base, supported by our expanding Channel Alliance Partner program.”

Last month, BIO-key announced it had raised $2.2 million through a promissory note to continue expanding the reach of its IAM solution.

1Kosmos adds member to advisory board

Fraud prevention, law enforcement, and banking regulation expert Nandkumar Saravade, who boasts more than 35 years of experience in the business, has been added to the board of advisors of 1Kosmos. He joins at a time when research reveals the alarming rate of cybersecurity attacks in India and other parts of the world.

An announcement from the company indicates that the security guru will bring his knowledge of governance, strategy, ethics and cyber security to 1Kosmos.

“Nandkumar is internationally recognized for his expertise in financial services, fraud prevention and compliance,” says 1Kosmos Founder and CEO Hemen Vimadalal.

“His extensive experience and various roles he has played at service providers and governments on financial cybersecurity, and his industry relationships, will help 1Kosmos extend our leadership in banking and other key vertical markets in India and Asia Pacific.”

Commenting about his coming to the 1Kosmos Board of Advisors, Saravade said: “I am delighted to join the company as an advisor, and look forward to helping advance the adoption of their technology. “1Kosmos not only improves security and the user experience, the BlockID platform also helps make the world more resilient to cyber fraud.”

The appointment follows that of Jilbert Washten as the company’s first chief financial officer in November.

ValidSoft’s Deepa Caveney joins C-suite

Voice biometrics expert ValidSoft has promoted its head of marketing, Deepa Caveney, to a chief marketing officer (CMO) position.

Before joining the company in December 2021, Caveney was in marketing leadership positions at various San Francisco Bay Area technology companies, including WebEx, McAfee, Cisco, HP, and MobileIron.

She will now work to support the company’s growing marketing momentum, including the development and execution of strategic marketing initiatives to drive revenue.

“Under Deepa’s leadership, marketing has become one of the leading drivers of ValidSoft’s impressive growth,” comments the company’s CEO Pat Carroll.

“Her experience and skillset will be invaluable as we prepare for another year of success and innovation in the voice biometrics space. I am thrilled to have Deepa as a key member of our executive team in her new capacity as CMO.”

The hire comes weeks after ValidSoft released a new digit-based voice authentication solution.

