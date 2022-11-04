SIA, 1Kosmos appoint senior leaders, Vsblty adds technical talent for biometrics development

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has hired two executives to address several public policy issues affecting the industry, and 1Kosmos appointed Jilbert Washten as the company’s first CFO. VSBLTY added two expert scientists to its technical staff.

SIA hires government relations execs

The Association has named Patrick Russell as its new associate director of government relations and Colby Williams as senior manager of government relations.

Russell and Williams will now join SIA Senior Director of Government Relations Jake Parker to help the association address many public policy issues affecting the industry.

Russell brings 15 years of experience working in politics and policy to SIA, particularly state-level and federal-level advocacy across many different sectors. On the other hand, Williams has seven years of experience in public policy and government affairs for statewide elected officials, nonprofits and campaigns.

“Patrick and Colby are joining the SIA team at an exciting time in our industry. Their strong knowledge of policy and political processes will benefit our members and further increase involvement in our highly effective advocacy program,” comments SIA CEO Don Erickson.

“From school security to federal appropriations, GSA contracting, workforce development, facial recognition policy, counter-drone legislation and more, the GR team continues to take on the issues that most impact our members.”

Jilbert Washten is 1Kosmos first CFO

1Kosmos has appointed Jilbert Washten as the company’s first CFO. Washten joins the company from Attivo Networks following its acquisition by SentinelOne earlier this year.

“Jilbert has been the finance leader for some of the most successful cyber security startups over the past decade, including Attivo Networks and Cloudmark,” says Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos.

“1Kosmos is growing rapidly to meet accelerating demand for our passwordless and identity verification solutions. Jilbert will play a central role in helping us establish the financial controls and systems to help scale and take advantage of this significant market opportunity,” he added.

The company also recently announced a SINET16 Innovator win for its passwordless technology.

Vsblty adds two expert scientists to technology staff

Vsblty has named Peter Kalocsai its principal computer vision scientist, and Nareshkumar Jayavelu its chief data scientist.

Kalocsai has an Intel Edge AI Certification and expertise in data analysis in biometrics, computer vision, and bioinformatics experimentation, as well as deep learning, machine learning, parametric and neural networks for pattern recognition.

As for Jayavelu’s focus, it will be on data analytics and quality of analytics, alongside serving as a bridge between Vsblty data operations, sales and marketing, and engineering.

“We are excited to bring Peter Kalocsai and Nareshkumar Jayavelu on board for both are scientists that will have an immediate and long-lasting impact on current and future Vsblty technology products,” the company’s CEO Jay Hutton says.

Alongside the new hires, Vsblty also unveiled the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders results. It confirmed it granted an additional 1,075,000 stock options to new directors and employees of the company for $0.30 for three years.

The news comes two months after Vsblty announced the closure of the second tranche of a private placement for $2.5 million. More recently, the company was awarded a U.S. patent for large AI-enabled LCD screens that display customized advertising using biometrics.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | research and development | Security Industry Association (SIA) | VSBLTY