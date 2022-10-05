Passwordless authentication expands with integrations, distribution partnerships

Several companies in the biometric and digital identity space have signed new deals, with QR authentication platform Keyri now integrating within Ping Identity, Swivel Secure Europe deploying BIO-key AuthControl Sentry, and Yubico partnering with Cloudflare. Also, 1Kosmos announced a SINET16 Innovator win for its passwordless technology, and SecureAuth strengthened its channel by joining forces with Grupo TRC and SDG.

Keyri announces integration with Ping Identity

The collaboration, carried out via the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program, will now enable Ping Identity customers to complete logins via a one-step biometrics-based process with QR codes.

From a technical standpoint, the Keyri DaVinci connector is a lightweight package that enables direct interaction with the underlying Ping Identity architecture. Keyri’s web widget and mobile software development kits (SDKs) further automate functionality to simplify the integration process.

According to the companies, the move will enable a seamless user experience and strengthen passwordless account security.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” comments Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity.

“Our partnership with Keyri leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

The move comes months after Acuant integrated its ID verification technologies with Ping Identity.

Swivel Secure Europe deploys BIO-key AuthControl Sentry

Swivel Secure Europe announced it deployed AuthControl Sentry to an unnamed, Dutch multinational conglomerate in the furniture and home accessories industry that will allow their suppliers to have secure single sign-on (SSO) access to legacy enterprise applications.

BIO-key reportedly assisted the company with implementing SSO and multifactor authentication (MFA) security to enable users to select up to ten different authentication methods depending on risk-based authentication rules.

AuthControl Sentry is currently in Phase 1 of deployment, and the company said it plans to roll it out to its other locations around the world.

“We are glad to be selected by the company to provide this innovative solution that will securely connect more of its supply chain logistic partners, strengthen their business processes, and improve overall partner efficiency,” says Alex Rocha, managing director of BIO-key EMEA.

“The company has millions of customer transactions daily, and we are providing the access security to support that success.”

BIO-key has also recently entered a separate distribution partnership with Israel-based Multipoint GROUP.

Cloudflare and Yubico partner on hardware keys

The companies announced the collaboration in a blog post last week. In it, David Harnett, director of product management for Cloudflare for teams, said the program would make hardware keys more accessible and economical to Cloudflare customers.

Harnett wrote that Yubico Security Keys are now available for any Cloudflare customer and easily integrate within the Cloudflare’s Zero Trust architecture.

“That service is open to organizations of any size, from a family protecting a home network to the largest employers on the planet. Any Cloudflare customer can sign in to the Cloudflare dashboard today and order hardware security keys for as low as $10 per key,” the executive wrote.

Further, both Cloudflare and Yubico developer docs and support organizations will now offer support to help customers set up keys and integrate them within their identity providers and Cloudflare’s Zero Trust service.

SecureAuth signs up resellers for EMEA

Grupo TRC and SDG Corporation have joined the SecureAuth Partner Program as value-added reseller (VAR) and services delivery partners for the EMEA region.

Grupo TRC is a union of several IT companies and two specialized divisions (focused on health software and defense technology), while SDG is a global IT risk management and cybersecurity solutions provider.

“Strategic channel partnerships are crucial to SecureAuth’s go-to-market success, and we are thrilled to welcome Grupo TRC and SDG Corporation as key partners in our global channel program,” says SecureAuth CMO Mandeep Khera.

According to the executive, partners are an essential part of SecureAuth’s ability to meet the demands of its enterprise customers with solutions, including the recently launched Arculix product.

“Expanding our global channel footprint with GTRC’s strong presence in EMEA and SDG Corporation’s deep connections in North America, APAC, and other geographies will help SecureAuth deliver rapid value to customers.”

1Kosmos named SINET16 innovator

Biometric authentication expert 1Kosmos has announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022.

The yearly event, now in its 13th edition, honors companies for delivering innovative and compelling technologies in the field of cybersecurity.

This year, winners were selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries by the SINET Judging Committee, which comprises 117 private and government security experts.

“Being named a SINET16 Innovator is a significant achievement and powerful recognition for the disruptive capabilities of the BlockID identity proofing and passwordless MFA platform,” comments Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos.

“We are honored to have been singled out for this coveted award by such an esteemed panel of judges from across the cyber security community.”

The award comes two months after 1Kosmos appointed Jens Hinrichsen as its senior vice president (SVP) of North American Sales.

