Enterprise biometric security options increase with new partnerships

Several companies in the biometric space have announced new channel and distribution partnerships. Hummingbirds AI joined the Panasonic XCELERATE software application developer program, Secret Double Octopus (SDO) has partnered with financial advisory services company PwC India, and BIO-key entered a distribution partnership with Israel-based Multipoint GROUP.

Hummingbirds AI joins Panasonic’s XCELERATE program

The initiative focuses on aiding companies in delivering customized TOUGHBOOK solutions for security and compliance to organizations in public safety, government, and private enterprise market sectors.

More specifically, the partnership will see the integration of Hummingbirds AI’s passwordless, biometric authentication solution GuacamoleID within Panasonic’s suite of ruggedized devices.

“It is exciting and encouraging to be part of the XCELERATE Software Application Developer Program,” comments Hummingbirds AI CEO Nima Schei. “This partnership helps to bridge the gap between innovation and customers’ needs.”

According to the executive, as cybersecurity and particularly authentication gets more complex and costly, it becomes an additional burden for employees.

“Our goal is to make police operations secure and compliant while reducing the hassle of repetitive manual logins and logouts from public safety employees. A security that is not painful,” Schei adds.

Hummingbirds AI joining the XCELERATE program concludes a productive summer for the company, which was also chosen for the MassChallenge start-up accelerator program in July.

SDO and PwC India partner on MFA solutions

The strategic technology partnership will help organizations meet new regulatory requirements for MFA (multi-factor authentication) in Asia-Pacific.

The companies will pursue this goal by combining PwC’s cybersecurity services capabilities with Secret Double Octopus to provide enterprises with several MFA-based security layers, including one-time passwords (OTPs) and biometrics for web and cloud applications, user’s workstations, VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) and VPN.

The partnership will also reportedly lower costs from IT management of MFA, as SDO’s consolidated platform for end-users offers a complete MFA experience that also features enrollment and de-provisioning capabilities.

“We’re very excited to continue extending our relationship with PwC in the India and Asia-Pacific region,” says SDO CEO Raz Rafaeli. “PwC has the enterprise scale, knowledge and credibility to truly help us drive passwordless MFA into the rapidly expanding global market.”

The companies said they have already deployed the joint solution to a major Fortune 100 global bank and can build on that success to take it to the broader market.

The move comes weeks after SDO entered a new strategic partnership with ForgeRock.

BIO-key joins forces with Multipoint GROUP

BIO-key announced a distribution partnership for its ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics’ and multi-factor access control with Israel-based Multipoint GROUP. The deal will help BIO-key reach customers in Southern and Central Europe and the Middle East.

The collaboration sees Multipoint, which operates in 15 countries, joining BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program, an initiative created to leverage the expertise and on-site presence of various IT service providers that deliver security solutions to their customers.

The Multipoint partnership will benefit BIO-key with distribution and pre-sales analysis, training, and support to resellers and customers interested in security and identity solutions, according to a company announcement.

“Multipoint has a proven track record as a value-added distributor for delivering quality cyber security solutions. Their core focus is on high-quality security products and vendors, and as such, Multipoint Group and BIO-Key are a perfect match,” explains Erik Notermans, vice president of sales for BIO-key in Europe.

“This partnership will support BIO-key’s strong growth in market share in the countries where Multipoint Group is currently active and should also drive substantial new revenue growth in new regional markets as they expand their footprint.”

The collaboration follows BIO-key’s announcement last month it will soon add new biometric modalities to its MobileAuth mobile app, starting with facial recognition.

More recently, the company was selected to provide its AuthControl Sentry solution by a leading healthcare procurement provider in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Article Topics

BIO-key | biometric authentication | biometrics | digital identity | distribution | GuacamoleID | Hummingbirds AI | Panasonic | research and development | Secret Double Octopus | VAR