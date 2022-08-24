Passwordless authentication partnerships signed by ForgeRock with SDO, 1Kosmos with Simeio

ForgeRock announced this week it has entered a new strategic partnership with Secret Double Octopus (SDO), while 1Kosmos confirmed that managed services provider Simeio will deploy its BlockID platform.

ForgeRock and SDO partner on passwordless MFA

The collaboration will see SDO extend ForgeRock’s passwordless and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities to enterprise workstations and infrastructure.

The new joint solution, which will be presented this week at the Gartner Identity & Access Management (IAM) Summit in Las Vegas, relies on SDO technologies to provide a unified MFA experience for employees, contractors, and vendors.

“Secret Double Octopus is thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with ForgeRock,” comments SDO CEO Raz Rafaeli. “We look forward to exploring future opportunities to bring new solutions to market that make authentication more seamless and eventually passwordless.”

Called ForgeRock Enterprise Connect, the novel IAM suite can integrate with any existing ForgeRock deployments, including workstations, databases, VPNs, and servers. It also offers both desktop single sign-on (SSO) and remote desktop MFA capabilities.

“Combating unauthorized access and credential-based attacks is mission critical for organizations to protect sensitive data,” says ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch. “This strategic partnership will help accelerate our plans to more comprehensively secure the enterprise against major threats.”

The strategic partnership comes months after SDO unveiled a new cloud deployment option for its digital ID authentication platform. ForgeRock, on the other hand, recently announced its total revenues increased by 8 percent, year-over-year (YOY), on higher recurring revenues.

Simeio to provide services to deploy 1Kosmos platform

The partnership between the companies will see Simeio provide an end-to-end plan alongside build, run and refresh services for deploying 1Kosmos’ BlockID platform to help customers transition away from passwords.

From a technical standpoint, the BlockID platform combines digital identity proofing with biometrics and passwordless authentication. The solution is designed to store user data in an encrypted format and in a private, permissioned distributed ledger.

Simeio will now support the BlockID infrastructure by designing and implementing a number of services spanning from access governance to identity and risk management, from predictive analytics to managed services and more.

“Simeio is a global leader in solving customers’ identity challenges and providing managed services for multi-vendor environments,” comments 1Kosmos CEO Hemen Vimadalal.

“Together, we will make passwordless, MFA and identity verification accessible to any size organization even if they lack in-house identity management expertise.”

1Kosmos has also recently hired Jens Hinrichsen as senior vice president of North American sales.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | biometrics | digital identity | ForgeRock | identity access management (IAM) | identity verification | passwordless authentication | Secret Double Octopus | Simeio Solutions