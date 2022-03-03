Secret Double Octopus claims 80 percent cuts to deployment times via new digital ID cloud

Secret Double Octopus (SDO) has unveiled a new cloud deployment option for its digital ID authentication platform and associated offerings.

Using the ‘Octopus Cloud’, SDO customers will now be able to deploy the company’s Full Passwordless and traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions directly in the cloud.

More specifically, digital ID tools available in the new offering will include the company’s Full Passwordless MFA solution, Octopus Enterprise, as well as other passwordless-ready traditional MFA offerings Octopus Starter and Octopus Pro.

According to the firm, enabling a cloud deployment option will cut deployment times by 80 percent compared to on-premises deployments.

“We are excited to be unveiling this new offering that is easier to deploy and maintain for our customers and the market,” comments SDO CEO Raz Rafaeli.

“With this offering, we can expand the market for passwordless authentication to more organizations, large and small, that seek the better security and more frictionless MFA experience we offer.”

Octopus Cloud is already available on SDO’s website.

The news comes months after Secret Double Octopus hired Yair Averbuch as its new chief financial officer, with plans of capturing “significant market share” in enterprise MFA by the end of 2023.

More recently, Rafaeli wrote a guest post on Biometric Update discussing how passwordless employee authentication can provide better protection than traditional pins and passwords.

Article Topics

access management | authentication | biometrics | cloud services | digital identity | identity management | multi-factor authentication | Secret Double Octopus