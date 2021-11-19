New CFO for Secret Double Octopus as digital ID technology providers unveil appointments

Secret Double Octopus has appointed Yair Averbuch as its chief financial officer, describing him as an “IPO and scale out veteran” in the announcement. The appointment coincides with new leaders and roles at Yubico, Onfido, the SIA and authID, and an honor for GBG’s CPO.

Averbuch brings 25 years as CFO of private and public companies to SDO, with experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, private placements, planning and other areas.

“Yair is a proven financial and operational impact executive, and we look forward to leveraging his experience to rapidly scale up and expand our global operation to address the growing market opportunity,” comments Secret Double Octopus Co-founder and CEO Raz Rafaeli.

The company is poised to “capture significant market share over the next 18 to 24 months,” Averbuch says in the announcement.

Yubico, Onfido, SIA, authID.ai appointments

Yubico has promoted Geoff Schomburgk from the role of vice president for Australia and New Zealand to regional vice president for Asia Pacific, as the company seeks to strengthen its APAC distribution channels.

The company notes in the announcement that Schomburgk will be tasked with continuing regional growth in the wake of the launch of Yubico’s fingerprint biometric hardware security key.

Sue Barsamian and Bill Losch have joined Onfido’s Board of Directors, adding digital identity and security expertise, according to a company announcement.

Barsamian has led a 2,000-strong software sales and marketing team at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and sits on the board of Five9, Box and NortonLifeLock, while Losch served as Okta CFO for nearly a decade

“Digital identities, and how we secure them, will be the key innovation of the next decade. Onfido is building an impressive roster of solutions that is unmatched by its competitors,” Losch comments. “There are many partners and customers who are excited about Onfido’s trajectory as it sets the course for better identity proofing and management in an increasingly virtual world. I’m thrilled to be working closely with its leadership team as the company continues to innovate and grow.”

AuthID.ai has appointed Neepa Patel to its board of directors to tap her expertise in financial regulations and compliance.

Patel has served as head of compliance at R3 and in executive roles in risk management and compliance at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

“authID is at the forefront of a rapid evolution in identity assurance and security, one that must balance uncompromised data privacy needs with flawless customer experience,” Patel says. “The company is pioneering an important new use case for facial biometrics, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation happening across all industries and geographies. I look forward to supporting the company as it begins its next phase of growth as a public company.”

Edison Shen has been appointed director of standards and technology for the Security Industry Association to lead its standards activities and technical programs.

This will involve coordinating with other standards organizations and liaising with the SIA standards committee and subgroups, developing content for SIA members and organizing research standards activities.

GBG CPO leadership recognized

GBG Chief People Officer James Miller has been named to the OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List, curated by Invoke, as a top LGBT+ business leader.

Miller has led GBG’s human resources strategy since he joined the organization in 2015, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.

The announcement notes that a survey conducted by Gallup, 94 percent of GBG employees said it is a great place to work.

