BIO-key adding more biometric modalities to mobile authenticator for IAM

BIO-key announced it will soon add new biometric modalities to its MobileAuth mobile app, starting with facial recognition.

The identity solution provider said it will showcase MobileAuth’s updates at the Gartner Identity and Access Management (IAM) Summit in Las Vegas, taking place August 22 to 24.

At the moment, the mobile authentication tool supports palm biometrics (as part of BIO-key’s PalmPositive offering), but the company confirmed it will soon support face biometrics via BIO-key’s FacePositive solution.

Alongside the new authentication method, the company also said MobileAuth will now officially support device-based biometrics for Android and iOS (enabling users to authenticate themselves using their smartphone’s biometric system, like Face ID), new push token support, and a new admin user experience for PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS).

The latter update introduces more granular controls for Zero Trust, remote access, and other access scenarios with intuitive workflows aimed at supporting IT administrators in saving team time.

According to Michael DePasquale, chairman and CEO of BIO-key, the updates come amidst a must-needed overhaul of technologies aimed to improve the security of remote workforces, a theme that is also being explored at the Gartner Summit this year.

“Shifting paradigms in authentication have made one thing clear – the status quo is not enough for today’s challenges and certainly not for tomorrow’s,” DePasquale explains.

“We plan to disrupt the status quo with our cutting-edge security solutions, like Identity-Bound Biometrics and our one-of-a-kind multi-factor authentication (MFA) app, MobileAuth, which put people back at the center of IAM.”

BIO-key is inviting attendees to the Gartner Summit to stop by booth 232 to discuss their cybersecurity priorities and see live demonstrations of BIO-key’s IAM solutions.

The company says demonstrations will include securing remote access, meeting cyber insurance requirements for MFA, supporting Zero Trust environments, implementing passwordless tools, and providing Customer IAM (CIAM) capabilities for improved enrollment and secure customer access.

“We expect global enterprises and industry leaders to take note of how we’re re-establishing the role of trust in security by providing authentication that verifies the person,” DePasquale concludes.

The MobileAuth updates come days after BIO-key announced its revenues increased by 96 percent to $1.9 million in Q2, with more than half of the gain coming from software license fees.

