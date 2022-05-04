BIO-key adds native device biometrics, push token authentication to MFA app

BIO-key has announced it will integrate biometric tools built into Apple and Android smartphones and push token authentication with its MobileAuth multi-factor authentication app.

MobileAuth, which already offers the company’s PalmPositive palm biometric recognition and FacePositive facial recognition, is also supporting Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID, and Android biometrics like fingerprint recognition. Additionally, it will accept push token authentication to broaden its authentication horizon.

The company suggests that MobileAuth offers security with its biometric authentication while also reducing operational costs for IT departments, thus reducing risks, inconvenience, high costs, and user friction from traditional authentication methods.

“The current authentication process is not frictionless, and with cybercrime on a steady rise, it’s more important than ever to have a strong, easy-to-use and affordable multi-factor authentication strategy in place,” says Michael DePasquale, chairman and CEO of BIO-key. “We’re at a critical point in the evolution of authentication where stronger solutions must include authentication that’s based on ‘who you are.’ We’re extremely proud to address this need by empowering our customers to take full advantage of Identity-Bound Biometrics from the convenience of any mobile device using MobileAuth.”

PortalGuard wins authentication and credentialing Govie gold

BIO-key’s PortalGuard cloud-based biometric and digital identity authentication platform took a gold prize of the 2022 Govies Government Security Award in the User Authentication/Identification/Credentialing and Management category handed out by Security Today magazine.

The Govies Government Security Award recognizes exceptional government security products from Security Today, a security industry trade publication.

“This award recognizes the security and convenience offered by our PortalGuard system and substantiates the hard work put in by our team to provide federal, state and local governments with the best-in-class authentication technology,” comments DePasquale in a separate announcement. “We are honored to be selected by Security Today as a leader in providing IAM solutions to government agencies across the country.”

In February, BIO-key won two gold badges for Identity-Bound Biometrics and PortalGuard among the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award.

