Kaizen Secure Voiz, 1Kosmos, Aware, BIO-key rewarded for biometrics strides

Biometrics and digital identity solution providers have announced award wins and distinctions for demonstrating excellence in their different domains of intervention.

1Kosmos gets NASSCOM award

1Kosmos says it emerged winner in the cybersecurity category at the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award for its innovative identity proofing and passwordless authentication solution.

Per a company announcement, the innovations are part of its BlockID distributed digital identity platform deployed to prevent SIM fraud.

Reacting to the award win, Siddharth Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer for the APAC region at 1Kosmos, said: “What started as a vision for a platform to safeguard digital identities is now securing millions of authentications and transactions everyday. Being recognized by NASSCOM, one of the leading trade associations in the world, is a great honour and important recognition for all the hard work of the 1kosmos team.”

1Kosmos was among the few winners chosen by a jury of experts from 700 applications across 10 categories.

Aware wins 2022 Future Digital Award

Jupiter Research has recognized Aware’s Knomi mobile biometric authentication solution as the Best Mobile Identity Solution in the Security and Fraud category for the telecommunications industry by providing mobile network operators with a viable biometric alternative to inherently unsafe authentication methods such as the password.

Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware said it is thrilling to see the company win an award once again: “Knomi is an ideal authentication solution for many industries; including telecommunications where threats of identity and SIM-card fraud are on the rise. Our win with the Future Digital Awards confirms what we already knew about our product’s benefits, and we are very thankful for the recognition.”

The Future Digital Awards honors organizations that have made their mark in contribution to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.

BIO-key grabs cybersecurity award in four categories

Two of BIO-key’s biometric solutions have been recognized at the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award in four different categories, a company announcement reveals.

The company’s Identity-Bound Biometrics were awarded the Gold badge in the Biometrics category, and its PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform was awarded the Gold badge in the Identity and Access Management, Multi-factor Authentication, and Single Sign-On product categories, the announcement discloses.

Michael DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman and CEO, said it was an honor to be recognized by a group of experts: “Winning in these product categories recognizes the hard work and innovation that we’ve put into our solutions to continue to lead the market by providing a unique combination of IAM and Identity-Bound Biometrics for our customers.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor the most innovative solutions in the cybersecurity space.

DX Award 2021 for Kaizen Secure Voiz

Kaizen Secure Voiz has been handed the ‘most innovative best practices in digital transformation’ prize in the category of ‘frictionless customer authentication using voice biometrics as part of the customer lifecycle management’ at the DX Awards 2021.

According to a blog post by the company, it won the award by presenting its patented voice biometrics product which highlighted its best practices. Hosted in October 2021 by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the award event speaks of Kaizen’s success story in the development of its voice biometrics technology.

The company says the award signals the advent of more victories and glories.

