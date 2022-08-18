Three pairs of KYC vendors partner to secure accounts with selfie biometrics

Maybe figuring there are safety and profits in numbers, six KYC companies are pairing up for strategic benefits, with selfie biometrics from iDenfy, Acuant and ID-Pal each integrated into new solutions or platforms.

Lithuanian identity verification software maker iDenfy is making common cause with global payment service firm Payset.

IDenfy, based in the United Kingdom, is bringing what it describes as frictionless, four-step ID verification. Its service integrates biometric recognition trained to spot spoofing tactics including face mask and deepfakes.

Payset’s product set boasts multi-currency accounts, prepaid cards and currency-exchange services. The company specializes in small players in the economy – entrepreneurs, startups and ecommerce businesses.

Meanwhile, Acuant is integrating its ID verification technologies with Ping Identity, a publicly held enterprise ID vendor. Acuant executives say they are joining Ping’s partner program to deliver the company’s suite of technologies, including compliance and digital identity tools, with PingOne DaVinci, a no-code ID orchestration service, to fill out its offerings.

Similarly, a data-quality and address-management company named Melissa says it has partnered with ID-Pal, an ID verifier.

The two have created Melissa ID, customizable identification software as a service that includes biometrics, face matching, liveness testing, document checks and address verification. It works with 6,000 ID documents from 200 nations and jurisdictions, according to the company.

ID-Pal brought software capabilities including biometric documents and database checks, according to the company. Melissa has contact data quality expertise.

