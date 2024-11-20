The world’s oldest republic to get new HID contactless ID card

HID has won an ID card contract with the world’s fifth smallest country.

San Marino, which has a claim to being the oldest country, is tucked in the middle of Italy and its citizens will now be getting a new contactless digital ID card courtesy of HID who is providing the “state-of-the-art national ID.”

The new multifunctional ID card is to serve a range of needs, showing its versatility in functioning as a residence permit, driver’s license, health card, and even a hunting license. It’s built on the latest version of HID SOMA, which the company calls a “highly secure chip operating system,” and for San Marino’s needs the ID card was developed in collaboration with systems integrator N.I.D.O. Srl Group.

“Our search for the most advanced technology, combined with a commitment to adopting the highest international security standards, guided our partnership with HID and N.I.D.O. Group,” said Marialaura Marinozzi, director of the Institutional Affairs and Justice Department of San Marino.

“The Republic of San Marino is proud to introduce this new form of national ID, aligned with EU standards and designed for seamless integration across multiple public services,” she added.

The new ID card is compatible with biometric gates for streamlined travel and comes with innovations such as laser-engraved elements and a black-and-white portrait, which HID says enhance the card’s resistance to counterfeiting and tampering.

This San Marino contract comes just after HID’s announcement that it is acquiring government ID document-printing firm IXLA, which is based in Italy, to be part of its Secure Issuance business. The acquisition was seen as a way for HID to gain greater access to European markets. Björn Lidefelt, EVP and head of HID, said of the acquisition: “With IXLA’s technology and expertise, we are better positioned for geographic expansion, particularly in the government and financial institution space.”

But last month it was not HID doing the acquiring as a part of the company was sold off. HID’s Citizen Identity division, which includes the Secure Issuance business area, was acquired by Hong Kong-headquartered Toppan Gravity, in a move that analysts say is part of a trend of growing consolidation in the identity sector.

