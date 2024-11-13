FB pixel

HID acquires Italy-based government ID document printing firm

| Lu-Hai Liang
HID has acquired a manufacturer of advanced laser and color personalization systems for ID cards and biometric passports that’ll give it greater access to European markets and emerging economies.

Italian firm IXLA specializes in the design, development and implementation of advanced laser and color personalization systems in card printers, passport printers and application software. The firm is being folded into HID’s Secure Issuance Business Area.

“Welcoming IXLA into the HID family demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient document personalization solutions across a variety of industries,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and head of HID.

“With IXLA’s technology and expertise, we are better positioned for geographic expansion, particularly in the government and financial institution space,” he added.

The addition of IXLA will expand HID’s card and passport personalization portfolio. IXLA is especially active with governments as it prints cards for driver’s licenses, ID cards, police and military IDs, high security government cards, and passports.

HID is the supplier of biometric passports to several countries, and won an award earlier this year for its design of Bahrain’s.

HID also announced a partnership with ScanID in the Netherlands and Belgium to provide more sophisticated ID card readers to help detect fake IDs this week.

