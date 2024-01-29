Smart Engines adds hologram analysis to ID document validation portfolio

Smart Engines has upgraded its AI document analysis to enable the verification of holograms for forged document detection.

Holograms and other optical variable devices change their appearance based on variables like viewing angle or lighting. As such, their genuine presence cannot be confirmed through a single photograph, the company notes in its announcement.

Smart Engines says its software can extract data from ID cards and passports and verify their authenticity in seconds, and that is one of few offerings on the market that can perform document verification in real-time video streams.

The technology behind the proprietary document analysis method was patented with the USPTO in 2019. It involves creating and comparing histograms of color characteristics. The company’s innovation in document analysis has continued with recent patents for partially restoring obscured or occluded images and faster text recognition.

The system verifies ID documents from all countries participating in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to the announcement, including Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada, China, Austria, Belgium, France, UK, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

Scientists from Smart Engines presented the first public dataset of identity documents with holographic security features at the ICDAR-2023 scientific conference last August.

The company says the dataset will enable researchers worldwide to test the presentation attack detection capabilities of their algorithms.

