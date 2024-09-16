Malta opposition party demands minister’s resignation over ID card fraud scandal

Malta’s Green Party, ADPD, has intensified its demands for the resignation of a Maltese government minister following revelations of a large-scale identity card racket involving fraudulent ID issuance at Identità (formally Identity Malta). The scandal, first exposed by former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, centers on allegations that officials at the national identity authority issued thousands of fake ID cards to foreign nationals in exchange for bribes. The alleged racket involved forged documents such as birth or marriage certificates, with individuals paying up to $8,000 for a fake Maltese ID.

In a recent statement, ADPD Secretary General Dr. Ralph Cassar highlights that the ease with which 18,000 individuals obtained identity cards using false details, including cases of identity theft, points to two major issues: the negligence of those responsible for issuing the documents and the possible collusion between authorities and criminal networks.

He emphasizes that it is highly improbable that such a vast number of falsified documents could have been created without a carefully coordinated effort, involving multiple actors and significant financial transactions, as has been suggested on several occasions.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci stresses that those responsible for the scandal must face serious consequences, arguing that Malta can no longer afford to give lenient treatment to those endangering the Schengen agreement, noting that the fallout from this corruption has already compromised the reliability of digital identity cards in essential services like healthcare. New EU ID cards hold the same value for travel within the Schengen area as a passport, due to an electronic chip that stores biometric data.

Gauci points out that additional verification, such as passports, is now being required to confirm identities, adding unnecessary burdens on hospital staff. She condemns the deep-rooted institutional corruption, saying it has exposed citizens to risks by allowing their personal data to be misused. Gauci further laments that, rather than protecting citizens, the institutions designed to safeguard their interests have exploited the situation, leaving people vulnerable and stripped of their own identity.

Gauci also calls for Byron Camilleri, minister for home affairs, security, reforms and equality of Malta to be removed from his position.

Last month the courts dished out its first court sentence in relation to this case, which saw Anthony Attard receive a suspended sentence after being convicted on charges related to document fraud and aiding third-country nationals to enter Malta illegally, in violation of immigration laws.

