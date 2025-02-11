Bahrain’s digital govt gets boost with enhanced ekey system, new ID system soon

The delivery of digital government services in Bahrain is getting a refreshed touch with the launch of ekey 2.0, an enhanced version of a single sign-on authentication platform to facilitate secure access to digital public services.

The ekey 2.0 was launched recently during an event by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) and Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Beyon Group. It is a unified system that allows citizens to access digital government services without having to repeatedly provide personal credentials.

As reported by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the launch event brought together officials from different institutions which have already adopted the system.

Implemented in a phased manner, the first phase of ekey 2.0 will allow access to services from about 14 entities of government and the private sector. The app is available for download.

At a press conference following the launch, the CEO of iGA, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, his deputy, and two other officials from Beyon Connect, highlighted the importance of eKey 2.0.

They said its enhancement is in consonance with the vision of the country’s leader to build a system where state-of-the-art technologies are deployed to make access to important government services much easier.

The initiative is also in tandem with the government’s 2030 economic vision which places a premium on using technology for socio-economic growth and development through initiatives like digital government, digital health, digital trade and digital finance.

With the more secure system, he noted that digital government transactions will not only be more efficient, but also secure and convenient.

According to Al Qaed, the upgraded ekey offers enhanced features such as biometric authentication other than passwords, improved Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, as well as access to a lot more government services. Enabling access to more government services, he said, also means facilitating high-level security for identity authentication, data protection and greater user satisfaction.

My Gov app also goes live

In the same manner, Bahrain has launched the My Gov app, a platform that enables access to digital government services from a single place.

Al Qaed said during the launch that the app reflects the government’s desire to facilitate service access for citizens and residents, in line with prescriptions contained in the country’s 2023-2026 Government Plan, BNA reports.

The official said there are 41 digital government services from nine entities on the app, which can be accessed through the ekey single sign-on system. He added that plans are afoot to have more services added to it.

Several personal ID documents and certificates can be applied for through the application, which also supports payments and banking transactions.

iGA says the app was launched thanks to collaboration with different government bodies such as the Ministry of Interior.

Bahrain’s digital government is understood to be on a good footing with identity transactions increasingly being completed online.

New version of ID card coming

These digital government developments in Bahrain come as authorities are getting ready to launch a new national ID card, according to Bahrain Moments.

iGA says the new version of the ID card will be built with advanced protection mechanisms, and will facilitate access to digital government services.

The government has explained that the ID card has been upgraded to strengthen security against identity theft and fraud, allow the addition of biometric capabilities and ensure the facilitation of digital transactions using the card.

Holders of the old version have been told they need not go for the new one except their cards are expired, damaged, or lost.

Thales holds the contract for the ID card system revamp.

